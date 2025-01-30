Sister Wives star Christine Brown is giving the viewers what they want and need—a tell-all book. The Ashley Reality Roundup reports that the TLC star has written a memoir, which is set to be released this fall on September 16. The memoir is titled Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family and Finding Freedom, which the publisher described as “a groundbreaking and heartfelt memoir about living in a family like no other and finding the strength to leave Mormonism—and the only life she’s known—behind."

Christine’s memoir will tell the full story of her life with Kody Brown and his three wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Robyn Brown, the last wife standing. The book will also reveal more truths about the moment she decided to leave the family and her decades-long marriage to Kody and “a much darker truth” about her life in the polygamous family. Viewers may get access to the truth that was never shown on TV.#

The book description describes the memoir as a “candid tell-all,” where “Christine shares for the first time the journey that led her away from the Morman church and the bold path she is carving to live apart from all she has ever known.” “Moving, genuine, and insightful, this is a uniquely powerful tour de force of Christine’s journey toward and beyond her time in the spotlight as a sister wife,” the book description reads.

The ‘Sister Wives’ Star Split From Kody In 2021