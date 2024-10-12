Sister Wives’ original cast member Christine Brown Woolley, who was the first wife to separate her ways from family patriarch Kody Brown, has been very vocal about sharing the highs and lows of her personal life on social media. On October 7, 2024, she did a photo dump on her Instagram profile sharing highlights of her life with David Woolley, wishing her husband a very happy wedding anniversary.

As per the ongoing season of Sister Wives (Season 19), the relationship between Christine Brown and David Woolley is still in its early stages on-screen. However, the news of Christine celebrating her first wedding anniversary with David indicates that the show's timeline is significantly behind real life.

Christine and David's Relationship Has Flourished

Viewers watching the current season are witnessing Christine’s initial steps toward her newfound happiness post-Kody, while in reality, Christine and David have already been married for a year. This news reveals that Christine has successfully moved on, and her relationship with David has flourished beyond what is shown in the current episodes. Right before the anniversary post, Christine went on to share a featurette from one of the recent episodes hinting at this exact dynamic in the following words:

“I’ve got a feeling these dates are going to go pretty well...Watch tonight to see how it all began.”

Christine Brown and Kody Brown share six children: one son and five daughters. Their children are Aspyn (born 1995), Mykelti (born 1996), Paedon (their only son, born 1998), Gwendlyn (born 2001), Ysabel (born 2003), and their youngest, Truely (born 2010). So there’s undeniably a lot of history there. Leaving a marriage after having been together for over 25 years and raising six children in a plural family can be tough. The residual could make it hard to maintain another relationship.

Positive Affirmation About Christine Brown’s New Relationship Is a Relief

However, after years of feeling mistreated and emotionally drained, Christine took a stand for herself, left the marriage, and prioritized her own happiness. In doing so, she eventually found David Woolley, with whom she now clearly shares a loving and supportive relationship, which is also evident in the ongoing 19th installment episodes — Brown and Woolley have taken off things very transparently.

Although we saw the two of them getting married earlier this year at the end of Sister Wives Season 18, seeing them go back to the roots of their relationship now gives fans a look at how it all unfolded. Sister Wives Season 19 airs Sundays at 10 PM EDT on TLC. The episodes and all the previous seasons of the show are available to watch on Hulu.

