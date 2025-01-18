The Sister Wives drama continues as Christine and Janelle Brown reveal where they stand with their former plural family members. The TLC stars, who left their polygamous marriage with Kody Brown in 2021 and 2022 respectively, have clarified that they are no longer on speaking terms with their ex-sister wives, Meri and Robyn Brown. While Christine and Janelle Brown remain close to each other, they have chosen to distance themselves from the other women in their former polygamous dynamic.

During a recent appearance on the Rogue Energy podcast with Rachel Leviss, Christine and Janelle Brown shared that they still consider each other family. However, Christine Brown added that she hasn’t spoken to Meri and Robyn Brown in years. According to Christine, she doesn’t “need to develop a relationship with them” and is happy with the way things are. She also confessed that Janelle was the only sister wife she invited to her and David Woolley’s wedding in 2023. Christine claimed that she and Woolley only invited their closest friends to the wedding, which is why Meri, Kody, and Robyn Brown weren’t there.

Janelle Brown agreed with her former sister wife and claimed that their lives had changed drastically after separating from Kody Brown. She shared that she still speaks to Meri occasionally, and that she is also happy living her own life. According to Janelle, since the breaking down of their plural family, everyone has gone their own way. However, she admitted that she has not interacted with Robyn Brown at all and had no plans of doing so in the future.

Janelle Brown Only Speaks to Kody Brown About Their Property Dispute

While Christine Brown has completely cut her ex-husband off, Janelle remains in contact with him to resolve their Coyote Pass dispute. The former plural family purchased the land in Flagstaff, Arizona, together in 2018. Christine Brown sold her share of the property to her ex-husband for $10 in 2022 to completely distance herself from the family. But Janelle is still working with Kody and Meri Brown to finalize the terms of the agreement.

However, once the situation is settled, Janelle Brown is not going to stay in touch with her former husband. In her exact words: “It’s not part of the family requirement.” Janelle Brown added that she has no reason to maintain any kind of relationship with Kody Brown. At the same time, she explains that she shares a strong bond with Meri Brown’s son, Leon Brown, which gives her hope for a potential reconciliation with her former sister wife.

Janelle shared that she would love to develop a relationship with Robyn's kids as well, but confessed that the chances of that seem slim. Christine agreed with Janelle's sentiment and claimed that losing contact with Robyn Brown’s kids was the “tragedy” of their fallout. During the podcast, the two sister wives noted that while Meri also split from Kody Brown in 2023, they just don’t have a lot in common with her. But Janelle Brown quickly clarified that there is no bad blood between them.

Sister Wives Season 19 airs Sundays on TLC. Episodes are also available to stream on TLC Go.

Sister Wives A reality TV series explores the life of a polygamous family as they navigate the challenges and complexities of living in a society that largely disapproves of their lifestyle. The family's dynamic, including the relationships between the husband, his four wives, and their 18 children, offers a unique insight into this unconventional family structure. Release Date September 16, 2010 Main Genre Reality Seasons 16

