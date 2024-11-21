Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s daughter Ysabel Brown thinks she moved way too fast in her relationship with David Woolley. Brown and Woolley got married in 2023, almost two years after she walked out of her plural marriage with Kody Brown. Sister Wives Season 19, which premiered on September 15, 2024, features Christine Brown’s relationship with her now-husband and how the marriage raised concerns within her family.

During Sister Wives Season 19, Episode 10, Ysabel Brown had a heart-to-heart with her mother. While Christine Brown heard her daughter’s concerns, she didn’t seem to care about how quickly she and Woolley were moving through major relationship milestones. To understand how fast the couple moved, in a clip from the episode shared by TLC on Instagram, Brown shares how the couple started house-hunting 2 months after meeting each other and knew they wanted to get married within 5 weeks of talking.

Another indication of moving fast is also that the couple met online in early 2023 and on Valentine's Day that year, Christine Brown went public about her new romance. She shared the happy news in an Instagram post back then on the same day and posted photos of her and Woolley with her grandchildren. In the caption, she wrote: “I finally found the love of my life, David.”

Christine Brown Compares David Woolley to Kody Brown Often

During Sister Wives Season 19, Episode 10, Christine Brown opened up about the differences between Woolley and her ex-husband, Kody Brown. The reality star shared that she never loved Kody Brown as much as she loves Woolley. In fact, the way she feels about her husband is unlike anything she has ever felt before.

This wasn’t the first time Christine Brown had compared Woolley to her ex-husband, though. After getting engaged to Woolley, she shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram to express how excited she was to be getting married to him and in the caption, Christine Brown talked about how Woolley loved spending time with her every day and wasn’t playing games with her heart. While she didn’t directly call Kody Brown out for how he treated her in their marriage of almost 25 years, fans thought Christine Brown was implying how her former husband never treated her with the same respect.

While Sister Wives is still covering the early days of their relationship, Brown and Woolley celebrated their first wedding anniversary in October 2024. Brown also posted a reel of the two of them ahead of their big day and shared that a year down the line, she still feels like she won the lottery with her husband. Sister Wives Season 19 is currently airing every Sunday on TLC. Episodes are also available to stream on TLC GO.

Sister Wives A reality TV series explores the life of a polygamous family as they navigate the challenges and complexities of living in a society that largely disapproves of their lifestyle. The family's dynamic, including the relationships between the husband, his four wives, and their 18 children, offers a unique insight into this unconventional family structure. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 26, 2010 Cast Kody Brown , madison Brown , Janelle Brown , Tamron Hall , Aspyn Brown , Robyn Brown , Andrea Canning , Gwendlyn Brown , meri brown , Logan Brown , Christine Brown , Sukanya Kirshnan Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 18 Website https://go.tlc.com/show/sister-wives-tlc Cinematographer Doug Monroe, Callan Griffiths, Richard Alexander Walkling, Anthony Derosa, Matthew Thompson, Ray Farmer Distributor TLC Filming Locations Nevada, Utah, Arizona Main Characters Timothy Gibbons, Kirk Streb, Deanie Wilcher, Christopher Poole, Bill Hayes Producer Deanie Wilcher Production Company Puddle Monkey Productions, Figure 8 Films Number of Episodes 167 Expand

Watch on TLC GO