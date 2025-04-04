How must it feel after dedicating years of your life to a marriage, only to feel increasingly sidelined as your spouse’s attention gravitates toward someone else? Oh — and that someone is also their wife. It sounds frustrating, right? But that’s exactly what happened on Sister Wives. What was supposed to be a show representing a healthy polygamous dynamic turned into years of chaos, which continued even after three of Kody Brown’s four wives left him. While there were many issues within the family, Kody’s glaring favoritism toward Robyn was one of the main sources of conflict. It was a sigh of relief for fans to see his first three wives finally leave the toxic dynamic and call out Kody’s behavior.

For years I thought Kody only wanted to be in a relationship with Robyn. That’s where he put all his time and energy. Not only has he claimed to have only loved her, but he’s now hinted he may be interested in maintaining their unintentionally monogamous dynamic — even though Robyn is struggling. But just because his eye isn’t wandering doesn’t mean his attention isn’t on someone else — or, more accurately, himself. I have long called out Kody’s narcissistic behavior, and there’s been no indication that his self-centered actions have changed.

Robyn has even admitted she feels burdened now that she’s the only wife left dealing with Kody. Which raises a larger question: is their love even genuine? Or is his professed love really about control and validation? If Robyn were to follow in the footsteps of her former sister wives, it’s likely Kody would cast her as the villain — repeating the very same patterns he showed when his other marriages broke down. If that’s the case, then Kody’s so-called affection for Robyn may be just as self-serving as his hair care routine.

From Infatuation to Favoritism: Kody’s Relationship with Robyn

Kody seemed head-over-heels for Robyn when they first started courting in 2010. But there’s a difference between love and infatuation, and when I look at the details of their relationship, I think Kody was feeling the latter. He compared his feelings for Robyn as a teenager experiencing love for the first time.

Kody already had three wives when he met Robyn, so it’s surprising to me (and frankly offensive to his other wives) that he now suggests he never had feelings for them. Robyn represented something new and exciting — a shakeup to the routine he had settled into with Meri, Janelle, and Christine. By the time he married Robyn, he’d been in plural marriage for nearly two decades. Kody and Meri legally married in 1990, and they welcomed Janelle in 1993 and Christine in 1994 via spiritual marriage. Those early marriages seemed focused on building a plural family — all the wives came from polygamous backgrounds. When Robyn came along, the Browns hadn’t been actively looking to expand the family.