Sister Wives fans were excited (and a little confused) to learn that Season 19 has an unprecedented number of episodes. Part 1 concluded with Episode 20, called “For Everything There is a Season,” which released on February 2 on TLC. Some viewers didn’t realize it was only a mid-season finale. One Reddit user captured the confusion, writing, “Mid-season finale? … Usually, at the end of the episode, they say ‘Next time on Sister Wives,’ but this time they said something like ‘Still to come.’ Was that a mid-season finale? Or are they done with this season?? Confused.” It’s since been confirmed that Season 19 will continue with Part 2 in the spring, although TLC hasn’t announced an exact return date. In the meantime, Alec Baldwin’s new reality show, The Baldwins, will fill the time slot. So, it’s possible Sister Wives won’t return until that series wraps up.

While Sister Wives seasons have varied in length before, this is the first time TLC has ordered so many episodes. Although the show remains popular, the extended season may be a sign of something bigger – possibly even the series finale. Given that the family’s dynamic has changed drastically since the show debuted in 2010, it may be time to say goodbye – just like the wives did to Kody. But knowing TLC’s love for spin-offs, the Sister Wives franchise may not be over yet.

Could This Be the End of Sister Wives? It Makes Sense