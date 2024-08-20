The Big Picture Sister Wives Season 19 premiere approaches, but fans are concerned about how Garrison Brown's death will be handled.

Mykelti Brown expresses nervousness about the show, addressing her brother's passing.

Fans hope for respectful treatment of Garrison's death amidst tension between Kody and his wives.

Season 19 of Sister Wives is inching closer to its premiere date, and fans cannot help but speculate what will come of the new season. In March, it was widely reported that Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Janelle Brown’s son Garrison Brown passed away from suicide, and fans have been keeping up with the family since his tragic passing. In light of the official trailer being released, Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown shares that she is “nervous” to see how her brother’s death is handled in the new season. As the family continues to grieve following this inconsolable tragedy, a reality TV show handling such a tragedy would be a hard watch.

When live broadcasting on her husband Tony Padron’s YouTube channel, she read out the press statement. “Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown continue to share insights into their complex relationships with Kody Brown, as the family navigates the passing of Janelle and Kody’s son, Garrison Brown, in Season 19 of ‘Sister Wives,'” the press release read. The trailer was released last week, and there was no mention of Garrison’s premature death, which was something the pair were glad about.

Mykelti Is Nervous About the Portrayal of Brother’s Death

“I’m happy they didn’t talk about it at all [in the trailer],” Padron said. “I know they’re going to talk about it, or mention it, or do something, like, ‘in the honor of’ [Garrison] but I hope they don’t do too much. Because of any involvement in the show, I know that not everyone was very happy about it.”

Even though the Sister Wives Season 19 trailer does not mention Garrison, Mykelti is still nervous to seeing how the season will handle her brother’s death. Garrison’s death is a sensitive subject that the show - and TLC - will have to handle with care. As the season was filmed “like two years ago”, Mykelti stated that Garrison’s death should not be a part of the season. She shares that they may “end [the season with his death], and they’re going to match up the timeline [to present day]”, since the timeline does not add up with “all [the stuff in this season]”.

A Civil War Brews, But Fans Only Think of Garrison

Image from TLC

The Mormon family may be in decline following the explosive trailer. As Meri exclaims that she and Kody are “done,” Christine debuts her new romance. Robyn also says that she feels left out, and there is tension brewing between Kody and his wives. He tells Meri that he married “the wrong person,” and Janelle sobs as she and Kody “officially said it’s not working”.

Despite the explosive trailer, what a lot of fans, including Mykelti, are thinking about, is Garrison. Stating how nervous she is about how the new season handles Garrison’s death, she also says, “I’ve heard a couple of stories about how they address [his death in the season], talk about it, share it, and I don’t love any of their ideas on it.”. With the growing tension rising between Kody and his wives, fans hope that the show covers Garrison’s death respectfully, and Mykelti hopes so too.

“It’s very unlikely I will like any of it, but I guess we’ll find out what happens with it all,” Mykelti stated. “But I do hope whatever they do, it’s respectful, and it’s about him. It’s not about petty grievances, or about anybody else or anybody else’s relationship. [I hope] it’s just about him. I hope they do him that courtesy and that honor. But, we’ll find out.”

Sister Wives season 19 premieres Sunday, September 15, at 10PM ET on TLC. New episodes will be available to stream the following day on Max.

