Sister Wives is due to air its new season soon, but it will be bittersweet without Garrison Brown. Garrison passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head in March, and this month is the six-month anniversary of his tragic passing. On September 5, his mother Janelle Brown took to Instagram to post a photo of her and her son to honor him to her 1.3 million followers on the social media site.

“6 months ago today you went away,” she wrote in the caption. “You come up in my photo memories almost every day. Sometimes it doesn’t seem like you’re gone. And then I remember I won’t be getting a call or text from you, and it all comes rushing back. I know you fought hard but in the end you couldn’t stay. I love you so much and will see you again when my journey is done”.

‘Sister Wives’ Stars and Viewers Continue To Mourn Garrison Brown

It was first reported in March that Garrison passed away on March 5. His cause of death was revealed to be suicide, and an autopsy report that Entertainment Tonight obtained revealed that his blood alcohol level was quite high at .370% at the time of his death. Following his passing, the family celebrated crucial moments without Garrison. His 26th birthday was a month after his passing, and Mother’s Day came soon after.

Following his passing, his family paid tribute to Garrison on social media. His sister Mykelti Brown paid tribute to her brother after he passed away on Instagram, remembering him as “one cool dude” who was the “funniest person in the room.” His father, Kody Brown, paid tribute to his son, remembering him as a “bright spot in the lives of all who knew him.”

Janelle's First Mother’s Day Without Her Son

Image from TLC

Janelle documented her first Mother’s Day without her son. Sharing a photo of a strawberry rhubarb pie, she wrote, "Mother's Day was surprisingly emotional for me. It just never has been a big holiday for me. My children have always shown up for me and made me feel special every day. Especially since they became independent adults and weren't home all the time. But this year was different."

How Garrison’s death will be handled during the 19th Season of Sister Wives is currently unknown. The trailer revealed that the Mormon family fell apart, and Robyn Brown is the last wife standing, with no mention of Garrison. However, the press release states that the family are mourning him. Also, Mykelti revealed that the upcoming season was filmed two years prior, meaning that Garrison was still alive when Season 19 was filmed. She was open about how nervous she was about how the new season would handle Garrison’s death, whilst also stating that the show should not include his death.

“It’s very unlikely I will like any of it, but I guess we’ll find out what happens with it all,” Mykelti stated. “But I do hope whatever they do, it’s respectful, and it’s about him. It’s not about petty grievances, or about anybody else or anybody else’s relationship. [I hope] it’s just about him. I hope they do him that courtesy and that honor. But, we’ll find out.”

Sister Wives season 19 premieres Sunday, September 15, at 10PM ET on TLC

