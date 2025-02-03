Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is revealing how she feels about her ex-husband, Kody Brown, and her former sister wives. Season 19 premiered on September 15, 2024, and follows the aftermath of Kody’s divorces from his first three wives, Janelle, Meri, and Christine Brown. One of the biggest conflicts of the season was the dispute over their shared Coyote Pass property. However, in the midst of all this, Janelle is making it clear that she no longer considers her ex sister wives family.

In a preview from the Sister Wives Season 19 mid-season finale shared on Instagram, Janelle refers to her former family’s relationship as a “business that went bad.” According to Janelle, she was happy that Meri decided to hire a lawyer to navigate the Coyote Pass situation. “We’re not a family anymore,” claims Janelle as she talks about how tense their currency dynamic is.

The topic previously came up during the January 26, 2025, episode of Sister Wives Season 19 when Janelle and Meri found out that Kody and Robyn Brown wanted to sell Coyote Pass. During a confessional, Meri confessed that none of them had been talking about their plans because they just didn’t trust each other. In the episode, Janelle told Meri that she was considering getting a lawyer to “push her interests” and suggested Meri do the same. Meri then told the cameras that she agreed with Janelle and was going to hire a lawyer to help her through the process.

Janelle Reveals Kody Brown’s Destructive Financial Habits

During the same episode, Janelle opened up about how financially irresponsible her ex-husband was. While talking about the inner workings of her former plural household, Janelle revealed that initially, everyone weighed in on where to spend money. According to Janelle, Kody, and his wives decided which bills would be paid and who got priority. However, things started taking a turn for the worse in the last couple of years they were all together.

Janelle revealed that she used to handle the entire family’s bookkeeping. The former wife started noticing that Kody would just take out funds without telling anybody what he was spending the money on. Janelle confessed that the amount of money he would withdraw gradually increased and, in the end, it was hard for her to deal with Kody’s lack of transparency.

On the other hand, Kody claimed that, as a father of 18, he had a lot of bills to pay. Kody added that the money he spent wasn’t always “Janelle’s business.” He went as far as to blame her for tampering with the bookkeeping. In the Brown family patriarch’s exact words: “Some of the bills paid by all of us were supposed to be paid by her.” However, Janelle maintained that while Kody claimed that she was the one with the financial control, all she did was record the transactions he approved.

Sister Wives Season 19 is currently on hiatus following the mid-season finale, which aired on February 2, 2025. All episodes of the show are available to stream on Hulu.