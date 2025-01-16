Janelle Brown, known for her role on TLC’s long-running reality series Sister Wives, is stepping into the new year with a fresh outlook and a bold detox plan, as per her since-expired inspiring multiple-videos Instagram story. After navigating a heartbreaking 2024 — one marked by the end of her decades-long marriage to Kody Brown and, most devastatingly, the loss of her son Garrison — Janelle has decided to make 2025 the year she remakes her life from the ground up.

Janelle opened up about her struggle to shake off old habits and revealed how she would start using her phone and social media and replying to her emails right after waking up instead of focusing on other important things in life. She expressed her struggles and plans to detox in the following words:

“I have become a default person who grabs my phone, gets on my social media, whatever, answers emails, before I even get out of bed. I’ve known for a long time that didn’t serve me. But I couldn’t just get out of the habit, so I’ve started a morning routine. I personally looked at a few. I’m doing the Morning Miracle—Miracle Morning—sorry, don’t even know what it’s called yet, but it’s awesome.”

Janelle Brown Reveals That She Went to Gym Despite Conditions Not Being in Her Favor

Janelle has decided to follow a personal development practice called the “Miracle Morning,” as the first step to transform her mornings, part of which is to “choose the hard things,” and “choose the things that keep one moving forward,” early on in the day. In sharing her story, however, Janelle also highlighted a moment of potential backsliding that she decided to confront head-on instead of letting it linger on.

She recalled texting her personal trainer to let him know she was running behind for a workout, only to discover that the trainer, under the impression she was out of town, had filled her time slot with someone else. Now, at this particular point, she had a choice to make — return home or stick to her plan and Janelle opted for the latter. She went to the gym regardless. “I was in the car, and I was like, Janelle, you’re in the car, just go get a workout in,” she said.

For Sister Wives viewers, Janelle’s transparency on her personal Instagram is a testament to her strength. Though the cameras continue to capture dramatic shifts in her family’s dynamic, she remains an example of perseverance. Sister Wives Season 19 is currently airing, currently on a hiatus, and will likely have 22 episodes this season. It airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.