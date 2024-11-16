This season of Sister Wives is significantly behind the times. Season 19 was filmed in 2022, and its delayed release has contributed to a somewhat lackluster season, as viewers know that what is being shown is dated information compared to what they can find on social media. The once united Brown family has been slowly coming apart at the seams, as one by one Kody Brown's wives have realized he has made it intolerable to remain married to him any longer.

The Sister Wives have sought legal separation from their once-shared husband, leaving Kody in a monogamous marriage with his one remaining wife, Robyn Brown. But the main drama in Season 19 has been Janelle Brown's growing concern about the real-estate deal Kody had negotiated for the plot of land the family had purchased together in Coyote Pass, Arizona. Christine was forward-thinking enough to force a buyout when she first left Kody, wiping her hands clean of the whole situation. Kody has been telling Janelle that he does not have the money to pay for the land, and it seems that Meri Brown has been kept out of the loop about what she stands to lose amid the shady real-estate deal.

The Sister Wives functioning as a family unit is a thing of the past, as Meri has declared herself exempt from the "ex-wives' club," keeping a distance from Janelle and Christine Brown, as she gradually uncouples her life from Kody and Robyn. Considering the way he has treated his wives in the past, and his reckless handling of their mutual investment, it isn't surprising that Janelle and Christine have been shocked to hear what he has been saying about them in his confessionals this season. Christine and Janelle have both been keeping things civil in the series regarding their separation from Kody, but it is clear that they are now feeling freer to criticize their ex-husband than they had in the past.

Kody's Season 19 'Sister Wives' Confessionals Have Shocked His Ex-Wives

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Christine and Janelle both spoke about their new adventures now that they are separated from their mutual ex-husband. When asked whether they could tease anything shocking that might be upcoming on the series, Christine laughed and responded that she was seeing things every episode that shocked her. Janelle also laughed as she interjected, "I was just going to say, because Kody Brown just has a lot of interesting things to say." Kody has spent the majority of the season recanting his belief in plural marriage, and rejecting the notion that he ever loved any of his plural wives, except, of course, his favorite and only remaining wife, Robyn.

Christine went on to talk about the warped reality that one is exposed to being cast on a reality series, having to see what people who were once close to you genuinely feel about you, or at least, how they speak about you now that you are no longer useful to them. Janelle observed that Kody uses his confessionals to twist situations to seem like the victim, noting that her ex-husband "always needs to pin the blame on someone else." Janelle further observed that you can see just how much of a victim Kody makes himself out to be in the situation between him and his estranged children.

Christine and Janelle Are Done Accepting Blame

Kody spent the majority of Season 19 so far blaming his ex-wives for all of his problems. He blamed his estrangement from many of his adult children on his wives for poisoning them against him. The children in question made it pretty clear in the series, however, that the rift between them and their father began to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic after Kody chose to primarily isolate in Robyn's household and put very little effort into seeing his children from his other marriages.

The way that Christine and Janelle frame Kody during their interview reveals that they, like their children, believe he is the one to blame for the division between him and his children, and the fact that these relationships have soured is purely a reflection of his lack of effort. Kody has been using his confessionals as an opportunity to shift this narrative by blowing smoke toward his ex-wives in a bid to save face, considering the warts-and-all portrait of him being painted now that the family is falling apart. Without his ex-wives putting in the emotional labor to ensure the children remain in contact with their father, Kody has been left to foster his relationships on his own, and he has fumbled the bag. Christine and Janelle have made clear that no amount of finger-pointing in confessional interviews will change the fact that he hasn't reached out to his children.

New episodes of Sister Wives air Sundays on TLC in the U.S.

