As first reported by InTouch, Sister Wives' Janelle Brown has been named the executor of Garrison Brown, her late son's estate. Following his passing in March 2024, Janelle Brown, as executor, has since sold Garrison Brown's home in Flagstaff, Arizona. In addition to the news of sole executor, Kody Brown has been excluded from the proceedings.

The house, a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home, sold for $388,650, according to the US Sun. The property originally was listed for $425,000000, but the price was dropped numerous times in order to receive a sale. Garrison Brown died as a result of suicide by gunshot wound on March 5th at the age of 25. Garrison's death occurred inside his home.

Janelle Brown Mourns the Loss of Garrison

Due to the nature of the family's relationships, Garrison's father is not included in overseeing the estate. The former couple did unite when they announced the death of their son via a statement on Instagram. Kody Brown and his son had been estranged before Garrison's passing. As seen on Sister Wives, Garrison and his father had a falling out due to the pair not seeing eye-to-eye over Kody's strict rules. This may have factored into the decision to give Janelle Brown sole decision-making over her son's estate.

Since his death, Janelle Brown has paid tribute to her late son on her social media. She shared that for their first major holiday without him, they gathered in North Carolina as a family. In September, Janelle Brown spoke up about the devastation regarding the heartbreak surrounding her son's death. She said, "We just had no idea that he was in that place." Since his passing, the family does check ins when they connect. She said, "We should be speaking more, especially about mental health for men, and that there's no shame in getting help and seeking help."

