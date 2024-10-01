Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is calling Kody and Robyn Brown out for their poor parenting. The reality star, who confirmed her separation from Kody Brown after a 29-year-old spiritual marriage in December 2022, is not happy with how her ex and his youngest wife have raised their daughter Ariella Brown. According to Janelle Brown, Kody Brown’s favoritism toward Robyn Brown affected all of their children too.

During Sister Wives Season 19, Episode 3, Janelle Brown recalled how her six children with Kody Brown were used to their father’s absence. She expressed frustration over how Kody and Robyn Brown “mismanaged the situation.” This led to the father of 18 spending the majority of his time with his youngest wife’s children while the other kids were left feeling sidelined. Janelle Brown spoke about Ariella Brown in particular, who would get extremely upset if her father was gone for more than three or four days.

In the same episode, Kody Brown told his side of the story and shared that he had a hard time leaving his youngest daughter because of how emotional she would get. He recalled Ariella Brown breaking down and grabbing his leg to stop him from leaving. Whenever he asked Robyn Brown for help, she insisted that their daughter needed time to express her feelings. The reality star admitted that handling all of this was a huge challenge for him.

Kody’s Favoritism Towards Robyn Has Been Issue

In her confessional, Janelle Brown shared that the issue wasn’t just limited to Kody Brown spending more time with his youngest wife and their children. She added that Robyn Brown was always separate from the rest of the Sister Wives. Janelle Brown revealed that if her children opened up Robyn Brown’s fridge, she would tell them off for it.

But Janelle Brown wasn’t the only Sister Wife feeling this way. Christine Brown also admitted that her children did not like going over to Robyn Brown’s house. They were frustrated over their father’s constant absence from their lives because of his youngest wife.

Robyn Brown, on the other hand, claimed that she never kept her husband away from his other wives. She admitted that while Ariella Brown did have a hard time when her father was gone, it was only because she loved him so much. “But did it ever stop Kody from going to another mom’s home? No, it didn’t. I wouldn’t have allowed it,” added Robyn Brown. She also opened up about the emotional toll of losing her plural family after Kody Brown’s other wives decided to leave him. The last standing Sister Wife admitted that she was missing her family members and dealing with situational depression because of their absence.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 19 air on TLC. Past seasons are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

