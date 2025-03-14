Kody Brown’s behavior has always been suspicious and self-serving to me. While it makes for great reality TV and explains why Sister Wives has lasted over a decade on TLC, it’s also likely why three of his four wives have left him in recent years. His narcissistic tendencies were on full display as his relationships broke down. There were on-camera moments where his actions were unapologetically cruel and petty – so imagine what he’s like behind-the-scenes. This made his motivations questionable even when he seemed to be acting with good intentions.

That’s why Kody’s family and myself were skeptical when he suggested that Janelle buy Christine’s house after she left the family. On the surface, he made it seem like a logical, beneficial move for everyone involved. But Janelle rejected the idea, and to this day, many viewers wonder why Kody was so desperate to keep Christine’s house in the family. If Janelle had agreed, she may have remained in their polyamorous lifestyle longer instead of following Christine’s lead and leaving Kody soon after. She may have seen Kody’s true intentions before I could.

Kody’s Master Plan to Keep Christine’s Home in the Family