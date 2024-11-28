It's been a tumultuous time for the Brown family on Sister Wives. The recent tragic passing of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown's son is just one of the shocking changes to rock the once plural family. The most recent seasons of the TLC series have featured the slow decline of the connection between the wives and their shared husband. As the seasons have fallen behind the times, with the currently airing Season 19 having been filmed in 2022, cancelation rumors have circled around the series for some time now that the series about a polygamous family features a monogamous couple.

One wife after another has pulled up stakes in their polygamous union and headed towards greener pastures. Christine Brown was the first wife to leave the marriage, and she has since moved to Utah and moved on from the relationship, marrying her new beau in October 2024. Janelle is done with the marriage as well, but the series has shown that the savvy-minded mom is making sure to get her share out of the plot of land the family purchased together in Arizona. And Meri finally made the decision to request a separation from Kody through the polygamous church that married them in the first place, and has moved back to Utah as well.

Kody's one remaining wife, Robyn Brown, has said she feels like the one that got left behind, and it has been clear this season that she has not been handling the dissolution of the family's plural life well. Kody has been so busy pointing fingers and avoiding responsibility that he has resorted to some truly cruel and petty comments about his wives and children in Season 19. Which is why it was surprising to see Kody shed tears this week after helping to move Meri out of her home in Flagstaff, Arizona, as she leaves behind her marriage and her relationship with Robyn as well. But after Kody's repellent behavior all season, his crocodile tears won't be enough to salvage his reputation with his ex-wives, or with viewers.

Kody Has Been Negative About His Wives All Season

Kody has been emotionally volatile all season, especially towards the wives who have left him one by one. His older children had strong opinions about the way that Kody had behaved during the coronavirus pandemic, prioritizing his household with Robyn above the wives and children he had in other nearby homes. Kody insisting that his wives get in line and help him to restore order with the family after refusing to work on his relationship with his estranged children seems to have been the catalyst for them to see there was little left for them in the marriage any longer.

Since his original three wives left him with the only wife he claims to have ever loved, you would think that Kody would be happy to finally have the monogamous relationship he says he always wanted. And yet, this season has been filled with moments where Kody pretends to be shocked by the deterioration of the plural marriage. His ex-wives even found themselves having to remind him that they had ended the relationship on many different occasions. Then the blame game started, with Kody working overtime to prove firstly that the plural relationship falling apart was the fault of his ex-wives rather than his own, and secondly, that he apparently never wanted to be in a plural marriage to begin with.

Kody Moving Meri Out Could Have Been Sweet, If He Wasn't So Sour

As Kody was shown moving Meri out of her home in Flagstaff in a recent episode of Sister Wives, it was nice to see a softer side of both reality stars. Kody, especially, has been particularly harsh in his descriptions of his ex-wives this season. The moving day happened to be Meri and Kody's wedding anniversary, and their friendly banter mediated by her brother-in-law's presence was one of the lightest scenes of Kody this season. But, during the breakdown of the plural marriage, Kody disavowed his relationship with each of his first three wives, and even went so far as to claim he had never loved Meri. He also said he wished had never married her in the first place. So, when Kody broke down in tears after talking about the end of their relationship, Meri was right to be confused.

Anytime Kody has come to show regret about the end of the plural marriage, it is always centered around the loss of respect he feels. He has shown such little concern about the welfare of his now ex-wives, or his estranged relationships with his children, that it is more than time the network stopped allowing the embattled family man to get away with these crocodile tears. It's not doing their star's reputation any favors, and these scenes instead continue to dig a deeper hole of negativity around him. Kody should instead focus on making amends with his children and helping to set them up for success by being present in their lives. New episodes of Sister Wives air Sundays on TLC.

