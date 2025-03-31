Even if you're unfamiliar with Sister Wives, chances are you've seen Kody Brown's infamous blonde curls. The TLC series is now in its 19th season, and much has changed since its debut over a decade ago. Originally centered around Kody's polygamous family with four wives—Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn – only Robyn remains in recent seasons, as the other three have left the plural marriage under tumultuous circumstances, all unfolding on national television.​

Beyond the family drama, Kody's hair has been a topic of conversation, mostly for the wrong reasons. He’s been compared to a bowl of ramen noodles or 1998 Justin Timberlake's *NSYNC bleached curls. The internet has long roasted Kody for his infamous look. But now, something seems to have changed. Dare I say, his hair looks good? It appears shiny, healthy, and has a defined shape. Perhaps Robyn introduced him to the power of Olaplex or convinced him to try the Curly Girl Method. But even if Kody's hair is on the path to redemption, that doesn’t mean his reputation is. A single hair transformation doesn't erase years of bad behavior. After binge-watching years of episodes, maybe the camera is playing tricks on me. So, is it just me, or is Kody's hair actually working in his favor?​

Kody Has a Whole Hair Routine Now

Image via TLC

In a December episode of Sister Wives, Kody revealed the lengths he goes to maintain his signature curls – and it's surprising. Not only does it involve a lot of steps, but also a significant chunk of time. But the extra effort might be paying off, unless my eyes are deceiving me. The reality star was preparing for a trip to Las Vegas with his brothers, Scott and Michael, who joked that Kody was probably "doing his hair" when he was late. Moments later, Kody arrived wearing a hairnet, leading everyone to burst into laughter.​

Kody defended his meticulous hair routine, stating, "Everybody always wants to give me crap about my hair, but I have to do a lot of work to take care of this hair." He explained that without a specific routine, "the curls don't happen."

"I need it to be pretty, and then the hairnet helps the curls," Kody continued. "You know, if I don't want to spend the entire time blow-drying. It's a little cheesy, but it works."

Additionally, Kody confessed he dyes his hair to maintain its natural blonde color as he’s started getting more grays. It seems his hair care routine has become more time-consuming than when he first appeared on TLC.

While some fans might cringe, I can see Kody's vision. The curls are more defined, the frizz is tamed – it's a glow-up compared to earlier seasons. Managing wavy or curly hair requires effort and experimentation, so his dedication is commendable (even if it’s the wrong place to invest his energy). ​Kody's brother Scott noted that hair has always been a priority for Kody. "Even when he was a pre-teenager, his hair has always been important to him," Scott said, prompting Kody to reply, "Don't be jealous, it's a lot of work." ​

Even Kody’s wives have commented on the lengths he goes to maintain his signature hair-do. Earlier this year, a fan claimed that Meri dished directly to them that Kody had worn hair extensions to keep up the length. Apparently, he started while they were living in Las Vegas, after getting a haircut that he thought was too short. The hair botchery happened right in between filming confessionals, and Kody didn’t want the change to be noticeable on camera. So, allegedly, he opted for extensions.

