A moment of awareness from Sister Wives star Kody Brown took fans aback in the most recent episode of the reality series, with Brown admitting to having been in toxic marriages in the past and that his current relationship with fourth wife Robyn Brown has given him a sense of perspective. In the episode, Kody said in reference to ex-wives Meri, Janelle, and Christine, "I was in terrible relationships but wasn’t willing to discard them, didn’t want to discard them. [I] didn’t even know I was in terrible relationships." The controversial character then added, "You don’t know you’re in a bad relationship. You just think you’re in a normal relationship because all your friends have the same problem until you’re in a normal relationship that has deep emotional intimacy instead of the [butting heads]."

Looking back on these relationships, Kody discussed the toxic reality of the toing-and-froing between sexual chemistry and bitter anger, saying, "Some people call it F&F. And the second word is fight. Or F&F and the first word is fight," before jokingly adding, "That doesn’t create intimacy, that just creates orgasms." Kody sure is never far from a controversial comment, often coming under fire from the many viewers of Sister Wives. However, this moment of self-reflection does at least showcase his ability to hopefully learn from previous errors.

Meri Was Kody's Most Toxic Relationship

Image via TLC

It's no secret that the world of marriage has proven unsuccessful for Kody on the whole, but it is his marriage in 1990 to Meri that is the worst of them all according to the man himself. "This marriage was on the rocks the entire marriage," Kody said, "And how would I know that? Because I had such a better relationship with Janelle, with Christine, with Robyn and Janelle and Christine didn’t survive." The pair married after only six months of dating between late 1989 and early 1990, with the relationship lasting for more than 30 years until they finally parted ways in 2023, although they had legally divorced almost a decade prior. However, 30 years was clearly too long, as far as Kody is concerned, with the Wyoming native saying he "should have gotten out of the relationship 25 years ago".

Kody doesn't want anything to end on the sour note it has maintained for some time, with his relationship with Meri now transferred to a friendship that can hopefully blossom without the complications that come with toxic love. Speaking in the most recent episode, Kody said, "I don’t want any more enemies, and I don’t want another loss. I just hope that in the future, Meri will call me when she’s got something fun to share," before adding, "I’m embarrassed that my other divorces have created contempt and contemptuous enemies."

Kody Brown has confessed to three toxic marriages on Sister Wives. You can catch all available episodes right now on Discovery+.

