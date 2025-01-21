The ongoing drama of TLC’s Sister Wives took a bittersweet turn as Kody Brown admitted he experienced “FOMO” (fear of missing out) after not being invited to his ex-wife Christine Brown’s wedding to David Woolley. The confession was shared in a preview clip from an upcoming episode, posted by TLC on Instagram on January 18.

"Everyone’s going to have a fun time. I’m going to be left out of the party, and I do have FOMO," Kody, revealed to the cameras. Despite his sentiments, he expressed no animosity towards Christine, stating, "Christine’s happy, and that’s great." Christine married David Woolley in October 2023 after announcing her relationship in February and engagement in April of the same year. The wedding festivities have only recently been unveiled to fans as part of Sister Wives Season 19.

Kody’s remarks sparked heated reactions among fans on social media. One commenter criticized his estrangement from his children, writing, “Did he have FOMO when Ysabel had her surgery, or when he didn't respond when Gwendolyn got hit by a car and needed his help?" Another user commented on the reel saying, "I know he's filled with regrets."

Kody’s current wife, Robyn Brown, also addressed their absence from the wedding. “We’re just so happy for them,” Robyn said during the episode. While Robyn acknowledged the awkwardness of not being included, she expressed support for Christine’s happiness. Christine’s departure from her 25-year spiritual marriage to Kody in November 2021 marked a significant shift in the Brown family dynamics. Soon after, Janelle Brown left her spiritual union with Kody in December 2022, followed by Meri Brown in January 2023.

Christine Brown’s Fairytale Wedding

Image via Christine Brown

Speaking about her wedding, Christine described it as “a dream come true.” In an interview with People, she shared her excitement, saying, “I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does—it’s everything I never thought I would have.”

Christine and David’s relationship has been met with mixed emotions from fans and even some family members. Their whirlwind romance raised eyebrows initially, but Christine’s children, including 21-year-old Ysabel Brown, have since come around. “At first, I thought it was too soon,” Ysabel admitted during a recent episode. “But I’ve had time to adjust.”

The exclusion of Kody and Robyn from Christine’s wedding underscores the deep divide within the family. While Kody insists he’s “resolved” with Christine’s choices, his ongoing reflections on their relationship hint at lingering tension. For fans of Sister Wives, Christine’s new chapter represents a fresh start for her and fans are excited to see what's next for the Brown family! Sister Wives Season 19 airs Sundays at 10 PM EDT on TLC. The episodes and all previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

Sister Wives A reality TV series explores the life of a polygamous family as they navigate the challenges and complexities of living in a society that largely disapproves of their lifestyle. The family's dynamic, including the relationships between the husband, his four wives, and their 18 children, offers a unique insight into this unconventional family structure. Release Date September 16, 2010 Cast Kody Brown , madison Brown , Janelle Brown , Tamron Hall , Aspyn Brown , Robyn Brown , Andrea Canning , Gwendlyn Brown , Meri Brown , Logan Brown , Christine Brown , Sukanya Kirshnan Main Genre Reality Seasons 16 Website https://go.tlc.com/show/sister-wives-tlc Cinematographer Doug Monroe, Callan Griffiths, Richard Alexander Walkling, Anthony Derosa, Matthew Thompson, Ray Farmer Distributor TLC Filming Locations Nevada, Utah, Arizona Main Characters Timothy Gibbons, Kirk Streb, Deanie Wilcher, Christopher Poole, Bill Hayes Producer Deanie Wilcher Production Company Puddle Monkey Productions, Figure 8 Films Number of Episodes 167 Expand

