Sister Wives star Kody Brown has revealed that he wanted to double-cross ex-wife Janelle Brown over their ongoing land dispute. However, his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown stopped him! Brown and his ex-wives are currently in the middle of a heated battle over their Coyote Pass property in Arizona, which was originally supposed to be a shared family compound for all the sister wives. However, following Brown’s separation from Christine, Meri, and Janelle Brown, the former plural family is fighting over its ownership.

In an exclusive clip from the show’s December 1, 2024, episode shared by US Weekly, Kody Brown admits that Janelle Brown doesn’t trust him. In fact, he thinks that she would “screw” him over if she ever gets the chance. In the clip, Brown confesses that he was close to using legal loopholes to cut Janelle Brown out of her share of the property. However, he claims that Robyn Brown did not let her do it because she has a “conscience.”

This would have resulted in a huge loss for Janelle Brown, who had a lot of her money tied to the land. She currently owns four shares of the property while Kody and Robyn Brown collectively own eight. Throughout Sister Wives Season 19, Janelle Brown has been vocal about the fact that the entire family will lose the property if they don’t pay it off. In the same clip, the former sister wife explains that she keeps bringing the topic up because she wants everyone to be aware of what’s at stake.

Janelle Brown Reveals That Kody Brown Is Struggling Financially

During the November 24, 2024, episode of Sister Wives Season 19, Janelle Brown opened up about the future of the disputed property. She shared how stressful the thought of losing the land was for her. Brown added that when she voiced her concerns to her former husband, he reassured her that he would arrange for the money to make the “big balloon payment” on the property. However, when she asked him to buy her out, he confessed that he couldn’t afford to do so.

In the same episode, Janelle Brown reveals her plans to move to North Carolina to Christine Brown. When asked how she was going to gather the funds to purchase property there, Janelle Brown confessed that she didn’t know what to do about it. During a confessional, Janelle Brown revealed that she hadn’t told her former husband about her plans to move to another state. “He’s not gonna be part of that life,” she told the cameras.

Considering Kody Brown’s financial mismanagement, Janelle Brown also talked to Christine Brown during the November 9, 2024, episode of Sister Wives. During the conversation, she told her to fight for what she was “entitled to” at Coyote Pass, instead of letting their former husband make all the calls. Sister Wives Season 19 airs Sundays at 10 PM EDT on TLC. The episodes and all previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

