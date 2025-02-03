Sister Wives star Janelle Brown wants to cut all ties with her former husband, Kody Brown. Janelle announced her separation from Kody in December 2022. However, since the two were never legally married, she doesn’t exactly consider herself divorced yet. But after ending their 29-year-old spiritual marriage, Janelle believes that a release will give her a fresh start.

During the February 2, 2025, episode of Sister Wives Season 19, Janelle heads out on a roadtrip with Christine Brown and her husband, David Woolley. During the trip, the former sister wives reflect on their past polygamous dynamic. Janelle takes the opportunity to bring up Meri Brown’s spiritual divorce or a “release” from her marriage with Kody through their church. Later on, in a confessional, Janelle expresses that she has also been considering a spiritual release. However, she admitted that she didn’t even know “who to call” for it.

In the same episode, Kody shared that he didn’t feel the need to get a spiritual divorce from Meri and Christine. But the Brown family patriarch noted that he feels some kind of “karmic connection” with Janelle that needs to be addressed. Janelle and Christine dismiss the notion that she needed to sleep with another man to end her spiritual marriage to Kody, a belief that Kody’s only remaining wife, Robyn Brown has talked about. Later, in a confessional, Christine jokes that Janelle should just have sex with someone else to put an end to all the uncertainty.

Janelle Brown Regrets Giving Money to Robyn Brown