Sister Wives fans can’t stop buzzing over TLC’s decision to order extra episode to finish off Season 19. The mid-season finale just aired, bringing more drama than ever as the Brown family dynamic fractures even further. With more episodes on the way, it’s clear the drama isn’t slowing down anytime soon. But as TLC rushes to push out more content, I can’t help but wonder what this means for the franchise. Sister Wives no longer captures its original premise of a polygamous family navigating everyday life. With three of his four wives gone, Kody and Robyn Brown have found themselves in an unexpectedly monogamous situation. Meanwhile, the rest of the family is clearly moving on – Christine is remarried, Meri is finding herself as a single woman, and half of the adult children have cut ties with Kody after seeing his true colors.

It's possible that the extra episodes are TLC’s way of wrapping up storylines and giving viewers closure. But I don’t believe this will be the end of Sister Wives. In fact, it feels like the perfect opportunity to expand the franchise. TLC loves a good spin-off – just look at the 90 Day Fiancé and Counting On empires. It would be shocking if the network didn’t capitalize on Sister Wives’ success. Given that Kody and Robyn are clearly the villains of the show, and instigate most of the drama, they’re an obvious choice for a spin-off. Hear me out.

The Perfect Villains: Kody & Robyn’s Spin-Off Potential