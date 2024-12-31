Kody Brown is in heat with his ex-wife, Meri Brown! In a confessional in the December 29, 2024, episode of Sister Wives Season 19, Kody Brown crossed the line by sharing details on his and Meri Brown’s intimate life after their 2014 divorce. The divorce took place so he could officially marry Robyn Brown and adopt her three children as his own.

In the episode, Kody Brown shared how the divorce between him and Meri Brown was “just shuffling legal paperwork” solely for the purpose of the legal adoption. The patriarch revealed how he and Meri Brown went to dinner after the divorce, gifted her a ring, and even consummated their separation. Naturally, Meri Brown wasn’t thrilled when she heard that her sex life with her ex-husband was being shared without her consent. In her own confessional, the reality TV star expressed her disgust towards Kody Brown. Meri Brown also pointed out her ex-husband’s double standards when it came to her and his current wife, Robyn Brown, with the following cut-throat dig:

“I can guaran-damn-tee you that he would never talk about those moments in this setting with his wife.”

Meri Brown further expressed how she and Kody Brown were not in “ the kind of relationship at that time” for them to be engaged sexually. Moreover, the Sister Wives star believes that they had entered the worst stage of their marriage by the time they’d signed the divorce papers.

Meri Brown Is Living Her Best Life as She Confirms To Dating Non-Exclusively

Close

Meri Brown is thriving after she split from Kody Brown, basking in the joy of being a single woman. The Sister Wives star had previously gone public with her new beau, a “ good-looking guy” named Amos, back in January 2024, but the relationship was shortlived, and they split just a month later.

The reality TV star exclusively told PEOPLE on December 26, 2024, that her recent love interest was just not her person. She revealed that the duo had dated exclusively for a couple of months and that coming to terms with the status of each relationship was part of the dating process. The Sister Wives star shared that off-late she’s resorted to dating non-exclusively. She referred to it as a trial and error process where one dates a person non-exclusively, sees if things work out, and if they don’t, just call it quits.

Although Meri Brown has been using dating sites to find eligible bachelors, the reality TV star shared that she has also met people offline. While Meri Brown is definitely reveling in her experimental dating life, she’s more focused on herself and working on figuring out her likes and dislikes.

Sister Wives Season 19 finale will air on January 5, 2025, at 10 PM EDT on TLC. The episodes and all previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu.