Sister Wives star Meri Brown might have given up on her plural marriage but she’s clearly making waves out there. After hitting 1 million followers on Instagram just a couple of days ago, the sister wife recently revealed that she’s not currently dating anyone and also said that she cannot wait to find her “person.”

In a recent interview with Today on December 11, 2024, Brown went on to reveal her relationship status in the following words: “I look forward to having my person come into my world and having that relationship.” Meri Brown initially was in the headlines when she and the show’s patriarch villain Kody Brown decided to terminate their marriage back in 2023. Brown, however, did not jump into the dating pool right away and took her time. She reflected on the moment and finally being able to jump back into the dating scene in the following words:

“I did take some time to just process it and was, like, ‘OK, whoa, this is done. Like it’s done, done, done. It’s over and it’s weird.’ And now I’m moving on and it’s been good.”

Brown has been super estranged from her ex-husband ever since the end of their relationship, and rightly so. Upon being asked what she looks for in a partner, she made it clear that he should be different from her ex in at least one way. At the same time, Brown implied that it’s her choice that got her Kody Brown in the first place and playfully said:

“I probably won’t want to find somebody named Kody. Now that I’ve put that into the universe, it’ll probably happen. So maybe as long as he spells his name with a ‘c,’ it’d be OK.”

Brown Wants a Man Who Can Take Control

Close

Meri married Kody Brown back in 1990 and for the last decade of their marriage, the patriarch had basically left her wife hanging in limbo and the two of them were separated. Despite being in such a position for so long, Meri is determined to not let her traumas affect her and expects the same from her future partner. In fact, she knows exactly what she wants from her man.

“My ideal person is somebody who is confident and takes control and encourages me to be the best person that I can be. He allows me to do all the things that I want to do, but also encourages me and meets my energy. He’s got to meet my energy.”

It has been a long time since Meri Brown has been single and hasn’t really exclusively dated anyone — although she has gone public with a relationship previously after the plural marriage and revealed that it was “nerve-wracking” for her. She has made it clear that she does not want any past garbage affecting her next relationship and for that reason, she has taken her time now. The sister wife also mentioned that there is a variety of men out there and that it’s “very interesting to learn more about myself through the process and figure out what I want and need.”

Sister Wives Season 19, Episode 14 will air on December 15, 2025, and the final episode will be airing on December 25, 2024. The show is available to stream on TLC Go.

