The four-plot property, Coyote Pass, is a land in Arizona bought by the Brown family as a real estate investment owned by Janelle Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, and Robyn Brown. But who knew that this would turn into a legal battle with Kody's ex-wives, Janelle and Meri, who would have to lawyer up to get their fair share of the property? This year-long project turned into a nightmare as Kody's name was on each deed. Well, viewers are not surprised as Kody has always played it smart and dictated all the decisions in this family, especially concerning financial decisions. Meri and Janelle have experienced a lot of betrayal when it came to their relationship with Kody, with both of them never getting the love and status of being Kody's real wife but only being married spiritually. However, this case is making them demand what they deserve and Sister Wives's fans are now waiting to see what's next in this legal battle drama among all the members.

Meri Brown has been quite in a lot of issues after being separated from Kody and the other sister wives, but in her recent confessional, she has clearly stated that she is not afraid to fight for her share and ruffle her feathers. She added, “So I think that’s why I’m going to get a lawyer to help me through this process.” In the recent episode of Sister Wives, she was also seen confiding in her fellow sister wife, Janelle, who mentioned that she had already lawyered up to fight Kody for her share in the land. Meri mentioned that she had been emailing all of them as everyone has their plans about Coyote Pass, but no one is talking, and she needed everyone to be on the same page, especially when everyone owns equal parts of the land. However, it was surprising to see Kody's reaction to all this with him recalling Meri and Janelle as 'nagging exes' who have been nagging about everything and now this land issue. It was almost surprising to see why Kody was so irritated about Meri and Janelle inquiring about the plans for the land when all of them had the right to know. Does Kody have other plans in mind that he does not want Meri and Janelle to be involved in?

Meri Is Ready To Fight Kody Brown

Meri is lawyering up, so everything can be done smoothly and everyone can be on the same page without any issues or conflicts. “I’m glad it just makes sure it gets done fairly and in a timely manner because I think Kody could just drag his feet if he wanted to," she added in her conversation with Janelle. Meri and Janelle have been close to one another and appreciate each other's decision to lawyer up in this situation, especially when they are all separated and no longer a 'family' that can come up with a solution that profits one another. Viewers strongly believe that Kody and his favorite wife Robyn might not even consider Meri and Janelle's will, so a lawyer can bring a proper solution to this legal battle.

Is Coyote Pass Being Sold Out?

Janelle was the first one to lawyer up. She confessed that she wanted to get the sale of Coyote Pass moving smoothly without any problems. This might have come with her fear that Kody might never give her the due she deserved. Janelle seemingly agreed with Meri’s views, telling her, “There’s no protection, Meri, especially for you, you’re on one piece of land.” Janelle added, “You would get a third. In technicality, you get a third of one of those pieces, and that’s not fair, right?” Janelle also expressed to Meri that her lawyers believe everyone should get an equal share when the payment was in fact made from a joint family account and everyone paid equally when buying the land. While Meri always believed their family was a team, it wasn't. It's clear that family feuds, especially regarding finances, never end well, and having a lawyer makes it legally easy to process and get due diligence. Sister Wives Season 19 airs Sundays at 10 PM EDT on TLC. The episodes and all previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu.