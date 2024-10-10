Things became heartbreaking for Sister Wives star Meri Brown following her split from Kody Brown. The new season of Sister Wives shows growing tensions between Kody and Meri, as they navigate their split. In an exclusive clip that TODAY.com posted, Meri learns that the church has officially granted her permission to end her spiritual marriage to Kody, after traveling to Utah to start the process of terminating her and Kody’s marriage.

In the exclusive clip, Meri talks about her trip to Utah to start terminating her marriage to Kody following the church granted her a release from her marriage. “I was granted what is called in a church a release, which is basically the equivalent of a divorce,” she explains. “It was a very, very hard conversation, hard meaning heartbreaking because this is not what I wanted to do. This is not what I intended when I married Kody.”

The exclusive clip comes after Meri and Kody’s relationship took a turn for the worse. Before Season 19 of Sister Wives premiered, the trailer teased growing tensions between the former couple as Kody lashed out at Meri. However, Kody has recently revealed that he wants to build bridges with Meri as their family continue to break down.

As Meri explains, since the church permitted Meri to end her spiritual marriage to Kody, this means that there is no eternity for Meri and Kody. She says that marriage is meant to last for eternity in her church, so nothing is binding her and Kody “together for eternity”. Once their marriage is terminated, “it’s done,” which is also Meri’s way of ending the “limbo” of her life after her split from Kody.

Meri was Kody’s first wife, and they married in 1990. However, they went through a legal divorce to allow Kody to marry Robyn Brown, who is the last wife standing. She explains this dynamic in the exclusive clip, saying, “Back in 2014, Kody and I did do a legal divorce, and for me, that whole process was purely for the fact that he could then marry Robyn legally and then adopt her three older kids.” Despite their legal divorce, their spiritual marriage was “still intact.” “When we marry, it is for eternity,” she says. “That’s the intention."

Meri then also reveals that she updated Kody on her process to end the marriage, but he never responded. Both Meri and Kody agree on the termination of their spiritual marriage, as Kody revealed that there was no way to reconcile. He also says that the damage to their marriage has been done so badly, that he does not want to be held accountable by the church. Sister Wives airs every Sunday on TLC and is available to stream on Hulu

Sister Wives A reality TV series explores the life of a polygamous family as they navigate the challenges and complexities of living in a society that largely disapproves of their lifestyle. The family's dynamic, including the relationships between the husband, his four wives, and their 18 children, offers a unique insight into this unconventional family structure. Release Date September 26, 2010 Cast Kody Brown , madison Brown , Janelle Brown , Tamron Hall , Aspyn Brown , Robyn Brown , Andrea Canning , Gwendlyn Brown , meri brown , Logan Brown , Christine Brown , Sukanya Kirshnan Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 18 Website https://go.tlc.com/show/sister-wives-tlc Cinematographer Doug Monroe, Callan Griffiths, Richard Alexander Walkling, Anthony Derosa, Matthew Thompson, Ray Farmer Distributor TLC Filming Locations Nevada, Utah, Arizona Main Characters Timothy Gibbons, Kirk Streb, Deanie Wilcher, Christopher Poole, Bill Hayes Producer Deanie Wilcher Production Company Puddle Monkey Productions, Figure 8 Films Number of Episodes 167 Expand

WATCH ON MAX