Sister Wives star Meri Brown is spilling the tea on her current dynamic with former sister wife, Robyn Brown. She is the only remaining wife of Kody Brown after Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown left their plural marriage to the patriarch. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on December 16, 2024, Meri Brown confessed that she and Robyn Brown no longer talk a lot. The reality TV star said that she knew Robyn Brown had a tough time when Meri Brown moved from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Parowan, Utah. "Robyn and I don't really talk a lot," admitted Meri. "I know that it was really hard for her when I left, and I suspect that she's probably just trying to figure out her life completely different than she thought that it was going to be."

Meri Brown remarked that she was sure that her departure wouldn’t have drastically affected Kody and Robyn Brown’s everyday lives since their routines had been more or less the same for the past few years. Meri Brown shed her two cents on what she believes Robyn Brown is going through in the following words:

“But just knowing that she's full-on monogamous, I'm sure that she has been trying to navigate that herself.”

Meri Brown added that she and Robyn Brown don’t interact much now, while the former justified that she wants to dedicate time to focusing on herself and her future. Although Meri Brown didn’t share a close enough relationship with former sister wives Christine Brown and Janelle Brown as she did with Robyn Brown, Sister Wives Season 19 has captured various moments where the women have supported one another.

Meri Brown Doesn’t Miss Flagstaff in the Slightest

Sister Wives Season 19 Episode 10, “A Man After My Own Heart,” which aired on November 17, 2024, saw Meri Brown gear up to leave Flagstaff for Parowan, where her bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, is located. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on December 12, 2024, the reality TV star revealed how she doesn’t miss Flagstaff in the least.

Meri Brown remembered how, despite living in Flagstaff for about three to four years, she failed to make any friends. The Sister Wives star was quick to note that the property was beautiful, especially because it was surrounded by trees. However, she shared that Flagstaff was never her cup of tea, and she only moved there because the family wanted to move there.

Meri Brown explained that finding one’s palace in the world and doing what makes one happy is essential. The reality TV star felt that moving to Parowan was in her best interests, as she felt she could call the place home, especially because she owns the house. Meri Brown further put her family’s speculations at rest about how the house was her escape route in the following words:

“I did buy it because it was always a dream of mine to have my old family home back in the family, so it made sense at the time.”

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 19 air on Sundays at 10 PM EDT on TLC. The episodes and all previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu.