The Brown family isn’t exactly known for making smart financial decisions, despite raking in huge pay checks from TLC’s Sister Wives. But their unusual spending habits may explain their money troubles. Recently, Robyn Brown’s $62,000 doll collection was exposed. While collecting dolls isn’t unheard of, the price tag is shocking. Considering the family’s history of debt, it’s hard to justify spending that kind of money on a frivolous hobby. Robyn and her husband, Kody Brown, previously filed for bankruptcy and were once buried in hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt, including mortgages, car loans, and credit card balances. Other family members have had similar problems. Meri Brown has taken out multiple business loans, and both she and Janelle Brown have expressed concerns about paying off the Coyote Pass property since leaving Kody. The family bought the land in 2018, but development was stalled due to family drama and financial constraints. To this day, no construction has begun.

But the family’s historic money problems aren’t the only reason Robyn’s pricey doll collection raises eyebrows. It’s yet another example of the preferential treatment she received compared to Kody’s other wives, even at the expense of the family. The Browns have struggled to afford the basics, let alone luxury purchases. Last year, Kody and Janelle’s daughter, Madison Brown, revealed she grew up “poor” despite TLC fame and fortune. Sister Wives viewers have witnessed countless instances of Kody favoring Robyn; it’s a part of why his other three relationships broke down. Spending tens of thousands of dollars on a doll collection when the family’s finances are crumbling seems like a prime example of his favoritism.

Robyn's Expensive Hobby Is Proof She's the Favorite Wife

The Brown family didn’t willingly reveal the worth of Robyn’s doll collection (it’s not like they were trying to brag). As reported by The Ashley, internet sleuths on Reddit recently grew curious about Robyn’s love for Etsy crafts. They dug into her account and tallied up her spending over the last few years. Reality TV blogger Katie Paulson of Without a Crystal Ball shared on Instagram Robyn’s Etsy history, revealing tens of thousands of doll supply purchases. Commenting on her post, Paulson said, “She even purchased a piece of art that says ‘Dolls are my therapy.'”

In total, they found she spent $62,000 on doll-related items in only three years – and that number doesn’t include anything she bought apart from Etsy. One Reddit comment claimed Robyn made almost 500 purchases for doll-related items over the last six years, with over 100 purchases in 2024 alone. Robyn apparently has an affinity for 18-inch American Girl dolls. She’s spent hundreds of dollars on clothing for them, including several “1800s Victorian” outfits, some of which were custom-made. Robyn’s account shows she’s left glowing reviews for many of the accessories, praising their quality and attention to detail.

While Robyn may have had the extra cash to drop thousands on her love of Etsy products, Kody’s other (now ex) wives weren’t as lucky. Earlier this year, his ex Janelle opened up about his spending habits, admitting she was unaware of where a lot of their money was going.

“Kody would just take out funds and I don’t know what for, and the money was just being spent– and lots of it,” Janelle revealed.

Kody and Christine’s daughter, Gwendolyn Brown, echoed a similar sentiment in 2023, accusing her father and stepmother Robyn of reckless spending, and putting the rest of the family in a tough financial situation. “I think that my dad and Robyn have a terrible habit of spending very crazy and not within their means at all,” she said.

