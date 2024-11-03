Sister Wives star Robyn Brown is worried about her relationship with husband Kody Brown as his only remaining wife. After the rest of the sister wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown have officially gotten divorced from Kody Brown, he is having a hard time adjusting to his newly monogamous relationship with his youngest wife. Robyn Brown thinks it’s because it’s because her husband fears that she will leave him too.

In an exclusive sneak peek from Sister Wives Season 19, Episode 8 shared with E! News, the Brown family patriarch talked about turning 55 soon. The reality star shared that the last couple of years have been hard on him. In his exact words: “I’ve lost a sense of direction for my life.” He confessed that he had envisioned a big picture for his plural family, but now it’s all shattered. Brown admitted that while his relationship with Robyn Brown feels secure, he feels guilty about not giving time to the rest of his family.

Kody Has Felt Lost in Recent Years

Image via Discovery+

Robyn Brown added that her husband had become a very lost person in the last few years. She reveals that he is in an extremely painful place right now, where he believes that she might leave him just like his other wives. Kody Brown did go on to share that his family and children have always been his purpose, and that will never change.

Kody Brown’s reflections before his 55th birthday come as a surprise because, in the past, he had admitted that he was never in love with Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown. During Sister Wives Season 19, Episode 7, Brown reflected on his past marriages and confessed that he was guilty of marrying people he was never in love with. Later in the episode, Janelle Brown reacted to her ex-husband’s claims and joked about him having amnesia. In her exact words: “You just can’t keep up that kind of pretense for 20 years.”

Kody Brown Was Not Being Honest About His Feelings

Image via TLC

Kody Brown’s reflections before his 55th birthday come as a surprise because, in the past, he had admitted that he was never in love with Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown. During Sister Wives Season 19, Episode 7, Brown reflected on his past marriages and confessed that he was guilty of marrying people he was never in love with. Later in the episode, Janelle Brown reacted to her ex-husband’s claims and joked about him having amnesia. In her exact words: “You just can’t keep up that kind of pretense for 20 years.”

She added that Kody Brown was not being honest about his feelings but insisted that it was fine because she didn’t care about what he had to say anymore. Meri Brown also expressed her opinion on the matter and claimed that Kody Brown’s “current theme” was to act like he never loved his exes. During a confessional, she expressed her frustration with him and added that his lies were getting annoying. “Gosh, Kody, just man up and be honest,” added Meri Brown.

While Meri and Janelle Brown remain single after their split from Kody Brown, Christine Brown recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband David Woolley. The reality star took to Instagram to mark the occasion and share a bunch of their photos together, including one from their wedding day. In the caption, the former sister wife expressed how grateful she was to be spending the rest of her life with Woolley.

Sister Wives Season 19 airs Sundays at 10 PM EDT on TLC. The episodes and all the previous seasons of the show are available to watch on Hulu.

Sister Wives A reality TV series explores the life of a polygamous family as they navigate the challenges and complexities of living in a society that largely disapproves of their lifestyle. The family's dynamic, including the relationships between the husband, his four wives, and their 18 children, offers a unique insight into this unconventional family structure. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 26, 2010 Cast Kody Brown , madison Brown , Janelle Brown , Tamron Hall , Aspyn Brown , Robyn Brown , Andrea Canning , Gwendlyn Brown , meri brown , Logan Brown , Christine Brown , Sukanya Kirshnan Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 18 Website https://go.tlc.com/show/sister-wives-tlc Cinematographer Doug Monroe, Callan Griffiths, Richard Alexander Walkling, Anthony Derosa, Matthew Thompson, Ray Farmer Distributor TLC Filming Locations Nevada, Utah, Arizona Main Characters Timothy Gibbons, Kirk Streb, Deanie Wilcher, Christopher Poole, Bill Hayes Producer Deanie Wilcher Production Company Puddle Monkey Productions, Figure 8 Films Number of Episodes 167 Expand

Watch on Hulu