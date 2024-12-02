Robyn Brown is trying to withhold a semblance of peace amid the continued disputes over Coyote Pass. The only remaining wife of Kody Brown on Sister Wives, Robyn Brown prevented her husband from “screwing” one of his ex-wives Janelle Brown over, amid the dispute surrounding their shared property.

During Sister Wives Season 19 Episode 12, which aired on December 1, 2024, Kody Brown revealed in a confessional that his “wife with a conscience,” aka Robyn Brown, wouldn’t let him mess with Janelle Brown. The episode saw Meri Brown go to Kody Brown’s house to discuss paying off the Coyote Pass property, during which the former revealed that Janelle Brown had previously told her to “protect” herself, believing that their ex-husband wouldn’t play fair. Janelle Brown intended to warn Meri Brown with good intentions and didn’t want to provoke drama. However, Kody Brown wasn’t thrilled about Janelle Brown’s actions, expressing his thoughts on her in the following words:

“She doesn't trust me because she would screw me if she could. That's what I believe.”

Janelle Brown Reveals That Kody Brown Has Been Alienated From a Majority of His Kids

Meri Brown revealed that she had umpteen conversations about Coyote Pass with Kody Brown, and the latter explained that the property would be divided equally amongst them. Janelle Brown isn’t convinced that Kody Brown will keep his promise due to his past secretive behavior surrounding the same and also because both of them haven’t necessarily been on the best of terms since their split in December 2022.

Janelle Brown will not let Kody Brown’s slip-ups go unnoticed. In the same episode, she justifies her reason for not inviting her ex, Kody Brown, to their youngest daughter, Savanah Brown’s graduation party.

Janelle Brown, who shares Logan Brown, Madison Brush, Hunter Brown, the late Garrison Brown, Gabriel Brown, and Savanah Brown with her ex-husband, spilled that Kody Brown is alienated “from 90 to 95 percent of his children.”The reality TV star confessed that Kody Brown is not welcome at events in the following words:

“He is not coming regardless of who he brings or doesn’t bring with him.”

Janelle Brown also cleared up the partriarch's possible delusions, where he believes that he would be invited to family gatherings if he didn’t bring his last-standing wife, Robyn Brown, with him. Janelle Brown dismissed this notion, deeming it “far from the truth.” However, Kody Brown still maintains that he’s sure that their jealousy toward his wife, Robyn Brown, is the reason he’s being shunned from family gatherings involving his 18 children. Although eventually, Kody Brown did end up attending his daughter’s graduation, which took place in May 2023. Sister Wives Season 19 airs Sundays at 10 PM EDT on TLC. The ongoing season's episodes and all previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

