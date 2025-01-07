Robyn Brown is not a fan of monogamy! The Sister Wives star, who is Kody Brown’s only remaining wife, is struggling in her monogamous marriage to the patriarch. In the season finale of Sister Wives, Season 19, which aired on January 5, 2025, Robyn Brown discussed the new reality of her relationship following the departure of former sister wives Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Meri Brown.

Robyn Brown expressed in a confessional that she felt powerless and felt that her dreams were slipping away after Kody Brown shared that he had no plan of reconciliation with any of his ex-wives. Robyn Brown shared that she doesn’t know how to come to terms with that information and still believes that he could at least fix his relationship with Janelle Brown. Robyn Brown was crestfallen when the patriarch made it clear that he and Janelle Brown were no longer in love. Although she promised to stick by Kody Brown regardless of the situation, Robyn Brown expressed her displeasure on how their polygamous relationship crumbled in the following words:

“This is not what I wanted for my life. I'm just sort of stuck.”

In her conversation with Kody Brown, Robyn Brown questioned how it was strange for the latter to say he no longer loves his ex-wives. In his own confessional, Kody Brown reflected on how Robyn Brown tied the knot with him because he sold her the idea of being a part of a “special thing” when referencing his former polygamous marriage. He recognizes that the plural relationship has fallen apart and is now messing with Robyn Brown, and she can’t come to terms with it.

Kody Brown Wants To Escape All the Family Drama and Move to Europe

In the same episode, Kody Brown expressed to Robyn Brown that he wants to move to Europe and escape all the family drama in which he’s constantly embroiled. The duo was discussing the current state of their marriage, and the patriarch wanted to get away from the negative energy garnered from his separation from his former wives.

Kody Brown confessed to Robyn Brown that he was not in a good place with his exes. The Sister Wives star wants to escape both the energy and memory of it all. He doesn’t wish to be “bombarded” by it or even tap into the feelings related to his former polygamous relationship. The TLC star expressed his desire to move in the following words:

“And here’s the stupid thing. I've got kids in college, kids in grade school — but I want to move to Europe.”

Kody Brown is a father to 18 kids between the four women. The episode also saw Kody Brown ask Robyn Brown if she’d accept being in a monogamous relationship with him, considering that it isn’t what she signed up for.

Sister Wives Season 19 finale aired on January 5, 2025, at 10 PM EDT on TLC and is yet to be renewed for another season. The episodes and all previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu.