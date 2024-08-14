The Big Picture The Brown household faces turmoil with Kody's separation from the sister wives, leading to intense drama in season 19.

Season 19 offers a sneak peek into Meri's divorce, Christine's new relationship, and Robyn feeling left out.

Sister Wives faces competition from other Mormon reality TV shows like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, despite strong ratings.

All is not well in the Brown household. A new trailer for season 19 of Sister Wives dropped on TLC’s YouTube channel is giving fans a brief look into what’s happening with the polygamist family following a tumultuous 18th season which saw the family dynamic crumble. Things are still looking dire in the upcoming season slated to release September 15th, as Kody Brown now has to deal with the aftermath of his separation from all his wives, save for Robyn Brown. With tensions riding high, season 19 is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic seasons of Sister Wives yet.

In the trailer, Meri Brown announces that “Kodi and I are officially done”, while Christine Brown shares with the audience that she is dating a man named David Woolley, whom she would later go on to marry last October, according to an article by People Magazine. Meanwhile, even Robyn seems to be struggling with separation between her and the other sister wives, stating that she feels like “The idiot who got left behind.” Kody himself has a few harsh words to say about this predicament, stating in an argument with Meri “It’s not divorce that sucks, it’s marrying the wrong person,” which Meri retorts in a separate interview that “What sucks is marrying the wrong person and not having the decency to tell her until 32 years later.” All of this is just a peek into what fans should expect from the upcoming season.

The Sisters Face Steep Competition

As popular as Sister Wives might be, it is not the only show to exist within the Mormon reality TV show niche anymore. Hulu recently released their reality series, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in early August, which focused on a sex scandal that involved #MomTok, a collective of Mormon TikTok influencers that included the likes of Taylor Frankie Paul, Layla Taylor and Demi Engemann. While the scandal is nowhere near as taboo as polygamy is within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, it did make headlines across the internet back in 2022 when it came to light. Even TLC tried their hand at recapturing the lightning in a bottle that was Sister Wives with other Mormon-themed shows like Breaking the Faith, Escaping the Prophet and My Husband’s Not Gay, but none ever caught on the same way Sister Wives did.

Despite this, Sister Wives is doing pretty well for itself. As Deadline noted in an article published last year, season 18 of Sister Wives managed to garner 4 million views during its premiere and delivered “The highest ratings the show has seen in a decade.” This also made Sister Wives one of the most watched cable TV shows on television that week, trailing just behind NFL Preseason that Sunday, according to ratings published by SpoilerTV. How the new season will do in the ratings has yet to be seen, but fans won’t have to wait long before they are back with the Browns.

Sister Wives season 19 premieres Sunday, September 15, at 10PM ET on TLC. New episodes will be available to stream the following day on Max.

Sister Wives A reality TV series explores the life of a polygamous family as they navigate the challenges and complexities of living in a society that largely disapproves of their lifestyle. The family's dynamic, including the relationships between the husband, his four wives, and their 18 children, offers a unique insight into this unconventional family structure. Release Date September 26, 2010 Cast Kody Brown , madison Brown , Janelle Brown , Tamron Hall , Aspyn Brown , Robyn Brown , Andrea Canning , Gwendlyn Brown , meri brown , Logan Brown , Christine Brown , Sukanya Kirshnan Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 18 Website https://go.tlc.com/show/sister-wives-tlc Cinematographer Doug Monroe, Callan Griffiths, Richard Alexander Walkling, Anthony Derosa, Matthew Thompson, Ray Farmer Distributor TLC Filming Locations Nevada, Utah, Arizona Main Characters Timothy Gibbons, Kirk Streb, Deanie Wilcher, Christopher Poole, Bill Hayes Producer Deanie Wilcher Production Company Puddle Monkey Productions, Figure 8 Films Number of Episodes 167 Expand

