Janelle Brown has faced extreme hardships in recent years, both on and off her TLC series Sister Wives. Her life as a happily "married" polygamist was shattered when Christine Brown announced that she was divorcing their mutual husband, Kody Brown. Shortly after this occurred, Janelle was also inclined to separate from her husband. Even Kody's first wife, Meri Brown, eventually followed suit, after Kody made a startling confession, telling the wife he had once referred to as "the bait" for their polygamous lifestyle that he wished he had never married her.

Not only has Janelle been through a separation, she also shared on the series that after being forced to leave her rental house in Season 17, she chose to live on the family's shared plot of land, Coyote Pass, in an RV that she purchased online, "sight unseen." A chyron at the beginning of the season let the viewers know that the initial episodes of Season 19 were filmed in late 2022. The date is important to keep in mind, because the series shows Kody and Janelle's son, Garrison Brown, who tragically passed away in March 2024. With all this change and heartbreak in Janelle's life, fans have naturally been wondering, where is the reality star now?

Does 'Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Still Live in the RV?

Close

Yes. According to Distractify, after struggling without water or electrical hookups in Coyote Pass, Janelle opted to move the RV for the winter. She has also reportedly rented apartments in Flagstaff for different periods, splitting her time between these units and her mobile home. Based on social media posts, it appears that Janelle has been splitting her time between Flagstaff and North Carolina, where she has family. It seems the single life suits her, because she has also been sharing her travels to Las Vegas, the Dominican Republic, Hawaii, and California.

What Does the Future Hold for Janelle Brown?

InTouch exclusively confirmed that Janelle recently purchased a North Carolina acreage, which is listed as an "agricultural" property for the company Taeda Farms, LLC. The property is close to where Janelle's daughter Madison Brown lives, and she and her husband Caleb Brush filed a business application for Taeda Farms, which is meant to be a "cut flower farm." It appears that Janelle has turned her love of gardening into a viable business option, and plans to take over North Carolina, one bouquet at a time.

The family continues to sort out their mutual investment property, which needs to be paid off in full before they can split up the lots as planned and begin construction. Since Kody is unwilling to share his immediate plans to get the property paid for, it is gratifying to see Janelle investing in herself rather than relying on her ex-husband's income scheme. By establishing a new family business with her daughter, she is hopefully setting-up a consistent source of revenue for herself that no longer depends upon Kody's interference or approval. Witnessing the wives move towards independence, and breaking free from the repressive roles Kody wished to keep them in is inspiring, and the series should continue to foreground the women's growth post-separation.

New episodes of Sister Wives air on TLC. Past seasons are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

