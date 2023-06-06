You can now revisit Aatami Korpi's (Jorma Tommila) captivating journey. Sisu is set to arrive on digital and On Demand on July 11, and Lionsgate has also announced that the Finnish action film will get a physical release with the movie's 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray editions releasing on June 27.

From the studio that brought us John Wick, the historical action film takes viewers into the world of a lone miner and delivered one of 2022's most astonishing motion pictures. Set in the last days of World War II, Sisu follows Aatami Korpi as he tries to make his way to the bank after finding gold in the mine. Along with his dog and horse, his journey to the bank was cut short when he suddenly crossed paths with Nazis who wanted to steal his gold. However, in what seems to be a story that will put the man in an unfortunate situation, the Nazis found themselves fighting with a man with immense battling skills. A retired commando and prospector, Aatami Korpi fights his way out on a one-man journey.

The Story of One Man's Intense Journey

Compared with the John Wick film series due to its utilization of the one-man story, Sisu rightfully received mostly praise when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022. The film also received positive critical reception, thanks to director Jalmari Helander's creative execution and Tommila's impressive portrayal of the lone miner. Aside from Tommila, the rest of the Sisu cast also includes Aksel Hennie as Bruno Helldorf, Jack Doolan as Wolf, Mimosa Willamo as Aino, Onni Tommila as Schütze, and Tatu Sinisalo, Wilhelm Enckell, and Vincent Willestrand as the SS Soldiers.

Image via Lionsgate

The 4K + DVD + Blu-ray release comes with special features, including "Indestructible: Making Sisu" and "Pushing the Boundaries of Reality: The Visual Effects of Sisu." The suggested retail prices for the new Blu-ray release depend on the features, with Blu-ray + DVD + Digital retailing for $39.99, DVD for $29.96, and 4K + Blu-ray + Digital (with Buy Exclusive SteelBook) available for $42.99. On the other hand, the digital release costs $19.99, while Video on Demand retails for $5.99.

Sisu arrives on 4K and Blu-ray on June 27. Those who have already seen the film already know what it entails and the cinematic experience it provides. But for those who haven't, let the trailer and the official synopsis below provide you with an idea of what to expect from Sisu.