Missed Sisu and want to see what all the talk is about? Well, you're in luck. The action war movie, which was written and directed by Jalmari Helander, arrives on digital and on demand today, May 16.

The movie takes viewers into the world of a gold miner who found gold and was simply trying to make his way to the bank with his dog and his hose when he's stopped by Nazis. And he doesn't take kindly to it. Starring Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan, Mimosa Willamo, and Onni Tommila, the movie was brought to us by Lionsgate and as the trailer says, it is the studio who brought us John Wick. Which you can tell while watching the movie.

The movie thrives on its simplicity as it follows a tragic hero who has been forced to give up what he knows and loves because of someone else making it clear that he's not allowed to live his life as he wants. Sisu delivers on the stylish action as Aatami Korpi (Tommila) did become a one-man death squad because of what the war took from him (and to get his gold to the bank).

Image via Antti Rastivo/Lionsgate

One Man's Journey Delivers a Captivating Cinematic Experience

Despite its wild synopsis, the movie's appeal is in one man's dedication to his singular journey. It's why we love John Wick and why this movie instantly looks like one of the thrilling and captivating journeys that viewers find addictive to watch. Rated R for "strong bloody violence, gore and language," Sisu is the new action movie that will have you on the edge of your seats.

Sisu is available on digital and on-demand today, May 16th. If you're not hooked just thinking about one man, his horse, and his dog all trying to get to the bank, just watch the trailer and read the whole synopsis below: