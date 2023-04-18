Ready to strike gold, Los Angeles? Then clear your calendar because Collider is partnering with Lionsgate for a free screening of the blood-soaked action movie, Sisu, starring Jorma Tomilla, ahead of its limited theatrical release on April 28th.

The free screening takes place in LA on Wednesday, April 26, and begins at 7pm. All guests will be provided with a free t-shirt, poster, and a bag of chocolate gold that you won’t have to guard with your life, we promise!

If you’d like to attend our special event, you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Sisu.” In the body of the email, please include your name and how many people you’d like to bring. We'll contact winners a few days before the screening.

Image via Lionsgate

From the Studio That Brought You John Wick

Filmmaker Jalmari Helander’s (Rare Exports) ultra-violent Sisu takes the lone wolf John Wick-level action to northern Finland during the dwindling days of World War II. When a prospector, Aatami Korpi (Tommila), and his dog strike gold, they set out on a lengthy journey to cash in their findings. While crossing the Nazi-occupied land, Aatami is apprehended during a scorched-earth retreat. When the Nazis discover his gold, they attempt to steal it and execute him on the spot. What they don’t anticipate is this ex-commando’s ability to kill with great expertise and ruthlessness.

This “historical masterpiece,” as writer-director Helander called it, is a brutal action epic that was filmed on location in the mountains of Lapland. Not only are the kills visceral and unflinchingly vicious, but the production itself was an act of sisu, battling high winds in below-freezing temperatures.

Get your ticket giveaway entries in ASAP! According to Collider’s Ross Bonaime, Sisu is “... part Spaghetti Western, part grimy war film, and part Looney Tunes-ian ridiculous adventure." If you'd like to get a taste of Sisu for yourself, check out the trailer below. But be warned, it’s gory!