Collider is thrilled to share the exclusive trailer for the upcoming Lionsgate action movie Sisu. We are certain that you are going to want to watch it because any trailer in which someone screams the title of the movie in the middle of a wasteland is by default something that you just have to witness. Lionsgate also shared with us the brand-new poster for the movie and revealed exactly when you can see it in theaters in April.

Set in Finland in the 1940s, Sisu follows a single prospector who strikes gold (literally) in the middle of nowhere. He would be settled for life if only he could make it to the nearest bank, which happens to be 563 miles away from him. This initial concept of Sisu alone would be enough to guarantee a highly entertaining film. A man making his way across the frigid landscape of Finland, while trying to survive not only the weather but the wildlife too. It presents the perfect juxtaposition of risking your life in order to achieve the life of your dreams. However, the trailer reveals that there’s more than meets the eye with this film. The gold digger’s life becomes even more complicated when he comes across a group of Nazi soldiers who, of course, quickly discover what he’s carrying. Then it’s basically John Wick time as everyone fights for the gold and a lot of Nazis get their asses kicked. So, on top of a great premise, Sisu also delivers some violent action scenes, which means this will be a ride of a lifetime.

Sisu was written and directed by Big Game's Jalmari Helander, and stars Jorma Tommila (Rare Exports) as the prospector in question, in addition to Aksel Hennie (The Martian), Jack Doolan (The Boys), Onni Tommila (Big Game), and Mimosa Willamo (Lake Bodom). It was produced by Petri Jokiranta, and executive produced by Mike Goodridge, Gregory Ouanhon, and Antonio Salas.

What Does Sisu Mean?

Sisu already comes with a slate of praise from different critics who managed to catch early screenings of it last year at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie currently sits at a whopping 100% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, and it was one of the best-reviewed titles from the festival. Also, in case you’re wondering, “sisu" is the Finnish word that describes that feeling of unexplainable determination you get when you are suddenly faced with terrible odds. So we don’t know if the main character will make it to the bank, but he will certainly try.

Sisu premieres in theaters on April 28. You can check out the brand-new poster and watch the exclusive trailer below:

