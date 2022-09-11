From the first moments of Sisu, writer-director Jalmari Helander (Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale, Big Game) focuses on the determination of Aatami Korpi (Jorma Tommila). Living in the wilderness of Finland’s Lapland region during the end of World War II, Aatami seems set on avoiding the world around him for as long as possible. As warplanes fly low overhead with a staggering roar, Aatami acts as though he has heard nothing, continuing his search for gold. The scars of the past are still upon Aatami—both literally and figuratively—and when he finally strikes gold, we see the glimmer of joy in the man who has isolated himself from the destruction occurring around him.

At the beginning of Sisu, we are told that the title refers to a Finnish word that means a “white-knuckled form of courage and unimaginable determination,” and that “Sisu manifests itself when all hope is lost.” For the next hour-and-a-half, Helander will show Sisu incarnate through Aatami, who almost acts as the Second World War’s John Rambo, systematically destroying those who get in his way.

Once Aatami has his pockets and horse packed with gold, he soon comes across a Nazi patrol led by SS Obersturmführer Bruno Helldorf (Aksel Hennie), who vastly underestimate the determination of Aatami. Set in 1944, when the Nazis are clearly losing the war, Helldorf and his men know that their end is near, and upon seeing Aatami’s gold, realize they might be able to maintain some wealth once the war is over. However, Aatami is no ordinary man, and Sisu soon becomes a battle between this older man and this entire Nazi regime that takes place on land, water, and through the sky.

Helander gleefully embraces the absurdity and violence of this scenario. Sometimes, the mayhem on display can be shocking and brutal, as when the Nazis force their men to walk through a minefield, or when Aatami has to repair his wounds in gnarly fashion. But other times, the violence is so over-the-top and wild, Sisu almost feels like Finland’s answer to RRR, as it almost seems like Aatami is an unstoppable force who can find a way out of any scenario thrown his way. Aesthetically, Helander makes Sisu part Spaghetti Western, part grimy war film, and part Looney Tunes-ian ridiculous adventure. Much like how Helander took Santa Claus lore and turned it into the ludicrous Rare Exports, he takes a similar approach with this Nazi-hunting tale—mixing history with sheer insanity.

But even when Sisu cranks up the preposterous nature of this story, it’s Tommila that keeps this take grounded (as much as it can be). Like a 1940s John Wick, we learn what Aatami has had to deal with, the past that he’s attempted to leave behind, and the understandable rage that he feels towards those who have stated themselves to be “better” than the others around them. Aatami at times seems like an unstoppable killing machine, but Tommila plays the character as a man just attempting to live through the day. He will kill who he needs to, protect those that need help, and find do-it-yourself ways to keep breathing for a few more minutes, and yet, we know he’d much rather be counting his earnings with his trusty dog by his side.

But look, this isn’t an attempt to tell a nuanced story, but rather, a way for Helander to show some of the most over-the-top and insane murders of Nazis ever committed to screen in bonkers fashion. In fact, Helander could’ve easily just named this movie “Fuck Nazis,” and it would’ve made perfect sense. Again, this is a WWII movie from the guy who made Rare Exports and a film that is debuting at TIFF’s Midnight Madness presentation, so don’t expect subtlety with Sisu.

Helander's latest film is a gory, often disgusting, and ridiculous action film that revels in its absurdity, a film that simply wants to kill Nazis in new and interesting ways, and achieves that goal wholeheartedly. Sisu is certainly ridiculous, but sometimes it's just fun to watch an obscene amount of Nazis get what's coming to them.

Rating: B