If you finished your screening of Finnish action film Sisu feeling hungry for more, you’ll be glad to know that director Jalmari Helander (Rare Exports) feels the same way. In an interview with GamesRadar+, the filmmaker revealed that the killing spree could be far from over. A sequel is within the realm of possibility, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

During the interview, Helander revealed that he already has an idea of what could happen next to protagonist Aatami (Jorma Tommila). In the first movie, he fought tooth and nail (and Nazis) to keep a massive gold stash in his possession. According to the director and screenwriter, following up with the lead character in a very different place, financially speaking, could open the doors to a fun sequel. Helander also revealed that the idea ties in to the time when he was still writing the script for the first movie:

"I have an idea of what would happen next. That was one of the biggest challenges when writing it as I didn't know how the gold will make him happy in the end. So, I decided to end the movie like I did but it would be interesting to see what happens to him when he has all the money in the world as I’m pretty sure it won't make him happy. Maybe somebody needs his skills again but let's see."

There Is a Potential for a Sisu Film Series

Back when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022, Sisu was enormously praised and equated with the John Wick film series due to the frantic action of the story and the one-man army quality of the narrative. Ironically – or not so ironically – Tommila’s character Aatami Korpi is also referred to as “The Immortal” in the movie, which clearly suggests he should have a pretty extended run on the big screen, or maybe on a streaming platform, like Netflix did with Knives Out. The good thing about being an indie film is that the production cost isn’t astronomical, so even though there has been no official movement to give Sisu a sequel (or prequel, which is also hinted during the movie), it wouldn’t be surprising if we receive this kind of news in the upcoming months.

Sisu is available to stream on streaming platforms by demand.

Check out the official synopsis here: