Sitcoms released throughout the 1980s were wholesome. They each had some sort of family tie or even a young person trying to make it in the big city. Each character was living their idea of the American Dream. The thing is, looking into some of these characters’ lifestyles, their finances aren’t adding up. Whether it be a single-income family home in a beautiful neighborhood or a live-in babysitter with no stable income, ‘80s sitcoms had a way of exaggerating family and personal finances to the point where some of the activities, shopping sprees and large, daily homecooked meals didn’t make much sense.

From Charles (Scott Baio) in Charles in Charge charging too much to his credit card without an income to Al Bundy (Ed O’Neill) in Married…With Children keeping his family of four afloat in a beautiful home with a single income, the homes and lifestyles of these characters make viewers wonder how they’re not in immense debt. And these two aren’t the only characters who, technically, should be scrapping by day to day, even by the economic standards of the '80s.

10 Charles (Scott Baio)

‘Charles In Charge’ (1984)

Image via CBS

The series Charles in Charge is set in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and follows the title character, Charles, a 19-year-old studying at Copeland College. Unlike other students, Charles doesn’t stay in a dorm on campus and needs a place to stay. Enter the Pembroke family, a mother and father of three who offer Charles free room and board in exchange for taking care of their house and children. While it sounds like a great situation, the Pembroke's aren’t actually paying Charles, which makes his lifestyle throughout the series a bit questionable.

Yes, Charles could technically be in school on a scholarship or have even paid his tuition in full, but that doesn’t explain how he has a credit card, can pay off his credit card, or goes out with his friends on the weekends – he doesn’t actually have an income. Just his overall day-to-day expenses don’t add up throughout the five-season run of the show, especially when the children max out his credit cards in the season four episode “Chargin’ Charles.” Somehow, without any source of steady income, he’s able to pay it off.

9 Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards)

‘Seinfeld’ (1989)

Image via NBC

Arguably the quirkiest and one of the most interesting "secondary" characters seen throughout Seinfeld, Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards) is sporadic, eccentric, a good friend, and loves his “get rich quick” schemes. He is often seen talking with his friends Jerry (JerrySeinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and George (Jason Alexander), getting into interesting and unconventional predicaments around the city, and leading viewers to laugh every time he is on the screen. While the three other main characters have steady jobs throughout the sitcom (George hopping around at times), Kramer is more often than not seen as unemployed or working unusual day jobs.

And that is no small feat considering that even in the ‘80s and ‘90s, living on the West side of Manhattan, New York, is not cheap. With an apartment, sans roommates, eating out, purchasing high-quality fresh fruit, Cuban cigars, and even owning a car, it begs the question as to how Kramer is able to afford such luxuries while living in one of the more expensive cities in the country. While he does come into a form of income from time to time, it isn’t realistic enough to produce the lifestyle he has in Manhattan, especially since he pretty much refuses to apply for a normal 9-5.

8 Al Bundy (Ed O'Neill)

‘Married…With Children’ (1987)

Image via FOX

Living in a suburb of Chicago, Al Bundy was a former football star who, much to his dismay, wound up being a woman’s shoe salesman. He lives in a beautiful two-story home with a basement and is the sole provider for his wife and two children. Al is often characterized as a curmudgeon type, always thinking he could have been something else, something greater. Most of all, someone who didn’t have to worry about finances, one of the main themes in Married…With Children.

Even though one of the ongoing conversations in the sitcom is how the Bundy family doesn’t have money, they never seem to go into debt and always have food in the kitchen. Al’s wife, Peggy (Katey Sagal), even refuses to get a job, saying laziness is a “Wanker women family tradition,” and gets angry at her daughter, Kelly (Christina Applegate), when she wants to start working. Between the house and being the sole provider of a family of four, it doesn’t really make sense how Al keeps his head above water, especially when it is clear they are living well beyond their means.

7 Kate McArdle And Allie Lowell (Susan Saint James and Jane Curtain)

‘Kate & Allie’ (1984)

Image via CBS

The sitcom Kate & Allie (Susan Saint James and Jane Curtin) follows the lives of the two title women. Post-divorce from their respective husbands, the two women decide to live together with their children in a gorgeous brownstone in New York City’s Greenwich Village. While Kate works as a struggling travel agent, Allie is more of a free-spirited artistic type who takes care of the household’s needs. The two characters are smart and independent women, but living in a brownstone with three children in one of New York City’s more desirable villages is not cheap.

It is mentioned a time or two that finances are tight, but it doesn’t seem to affect the duo's situation or that of their kids. The brownstone boasted three bedrooms, a large kitchen, and even a fireplace, a living arrangement that, realistically, wouldn’t be attainable with their predicament. Although it isn’t mentioned in the sitcom, Allie might have been granted a solid chunk of money after her divorce from a successful doctor, allowing for a little wiggle room with their finances.

6 John “Jack” Arnold (Dan Lauria)

‘The Wonder Years’ (1988)