If an actor plays a role for a considerable amount of time, audiences often have difficulty detaching their identity from their iconic character. While movie stars can be subjected to this typecasting, it is more common for television actors, given the nature of their multi-season obligations.

However, recently on the hit HBO drama, The Last of Us, Nick Offerman, who spent years on the popular NBC sitcom, Parks and Recreation, began making appearances as a series regular. Offerman is a perfect example of how sitcom actors have found unique ways of reinventing themselves by transitioning into more dramatic roles on television — a transition many others have expertly navigated.

10 Nick Offerman

On Parks and Recreation, Offerman played Ron Swanson, the stoic yet sympathetic head of the parks department who is ironically a libertarian. Swanson was a sobering presence among the more zany characters on the show, particularly the overeager Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler.

On The Last of Us, Offerman plays Bill, a paranoid survivor of a deadly global pandemic who formed an uneasy alliance with the show's main characters, Joel and Ellie, played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Offeman's casting is a perfect fit due to the soulful humanity he brings to the role and his real-life woodsman skills being on display.

9 Aubrey Plaza

Like Offerman, Aubrey Plaza was one of the stars on Parks and Recreation. She played April Ludgate, a cynical and sarcastic intern who eventually works her way up the ranks of the parks department. Plaza brought her signature snark to the character yet was able to incorporate a subdued sense of compassion.

In 2022, she joined the Season 2 of the incredibly talented ensemble cast of The White Lotus as Harper. Not unlike April, Harper also is snide and sardonic. However, in the case of The White Lotus, Plaza's abrasive person is certainly not played for laughs. Plaza is not guaranteed to return for Season 3, though her dramatic prowess was nonetheless duly noted.

8 John Krasinski

John Krasinski will forever, first and foremost, be known for his breakout role as Jim Halpert on one of the best workplace sitcoms of all time, The Office. Krasinski's dry sense of humor and iconic fourth wall-breaking reactions made Jim a particularly relatable character.

Although Krasinski is no stranger to more serious projects (he wrote, directed, and starred in A Quiet Place and its sequel), his role as the titular CIA analyst on Jack Ryan is his first prominent dramatic television role. His stark transformation from mundane paper salesman to gritty action hero truly demonstrates his impressive range as an actor.

7 Katey Sagal

Katey Sagal played Peggy, the lackadaisical matriarch of the Bundy family on the long-running Fox sitcom, Married... with Children. Known for its memorable running gags, Married... with Children epitomized what a sitcom should be, with Sagal's hilariously charismatic performance being a big reason for that.

Sagal effortlessly transitioned to drama with her dynamic portrayal of the stalwart and menacing Gemma Morrow on Sons of Anarchy. The FX crime drama about an outlaw motorcycle gang was a bold departure from the lighthearted family comedy of Married... with Children, but Sagal rose to the occasion and firmly established her dramatic prowess.

6 Jim Parsons

After being at the helm of The Big Bang Theory, one of the highest-grossing television shows of all time, it is hard to disassociate Jim Parsons from his performance as the quirky scientific genius Sheldon Cooper. His oft-quoted catchphrase ("Bazinga!") and incessant sci-fi references made him a lovable character that served as the heart of the whole series.

In 2020, Parsons starred in Ryan Murphy's miniseries Hollywood about the ruthless individuals behind the Golden Age of the American film industry. Parsons played a fictionalized version of the sleazy talent agent, Henry Wilson, earning him an Emmy nomination, proving that he can break free from the archetype of his Sheldon Cooper persona.

5 Steve Carell

Steve Carell's renowned performance as Michael Scott, the dimwitted yet wholesome regional manager of Dunder Mifflin, on The Office is a masterclass in comedy. Carell's heartwarming buffoonery was the show's backbone, making him the driving force behind its enduring success.

Since The Office, Carell has taken on several dramatic roles, including the abusive Mitch Kessler on The Morning Show. Most recently, he stars as the bereaving therapist, Alan Strauss, on the psychological thriller Hulu miniseries, The Patient. Carell's subdued performance exhibits a new layer, darker of his earnestness as a performer.

4 Jason Segel

Jason Segel played Marshall Eriksen on the beloved sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, bringing his unbeatable charm to the character. Although the show is often criticized for its underwhelming series finale, Segel's performance remains a standout. Segel adeptly weaved his endearing sense of humor into his role as the moral compass of the often unhinged friend group.

Currently, he stars as Jimmy Laird, an overwhelmed therapist on the new Apple TV+ dramedy, Shrinking. He will also return to his portrayal of the former Los Angeles Lakers head coach, Paul Westhead, in Season Two of the HBO sports drama Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which is currently in production.

3 Jennifer Aniston

For 10 years, Jennifer Aniston starred as Rachel Green, one of the titular friends on the hit NBC sitcom Friends. As one half of the show's heartwarming and historic "will they or won't they?" couple, Aniston quickly became one of the biggest names in romantic comedy movies, like Along Came Polly and She's The One.

As it happens, Carell was not the only former sitcom star to join the cast of The Morning Show — Aniston plays Alex Levy, a leading co-host on the fictitious news program. Evidently, Aniston has been able to redefine herself and express heightened levels of truthfulness to her character, thanks to the foundation she built doing comedy.

2 Bryan Cranston

Before Bryan Cranston was the star he was today, he was a reliable comedic actor with recurring roles on popular sitcoms like Seinfeld and The King of Queens. It was not until the early 2000s when his breakout role, Hal Wilkerson on Malcolm in the Middle, made him bona fide sitcom royalty.

Cranston surprised audiences with his drastic transformation into the insidiously fearsome chemistry teacher turned meth dealer, Walter White, on the acclaimed crime drama, Breaking Bad. Cranston has since asserted himself as an undeniable force to be reckoned with when it comes to intensely dramatic performances.

1 Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman started his career as a child actor on Little House on the Prarie and Teen Wolf Too. His role as Michael Bluth on Arrested Development displayed his true knack for comedy, made evident by his deadpan delivery as the straight man among a cast of zany counterparts.

Bateman brought his deadpan delivery to the role of Marty Byrde on the Netflix crime drama Ozark, albeit with a much darker context. Although the show concluded its run in 2022, Bateman walked away with multiple Emmy nominations for his haunting performance.

