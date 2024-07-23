In addition to great characters, a fun premise and charismatic stars, a key ingredient in many hit sitcoms is a popular catchphrase. For one reason or another, these famous lines strike a chord with the audience. People want to hear them again and again... and again. These are lines that in most cases eventually become overused. Nevertheless, there are shows and characters that become identified with a simple phrase that makes a dent in pop culture.

A catchphrase is not a line that has appeared a few times in a popular episode of a show like "Yada,yada, yada" or "No soup for you!" on Seinfeld. A true catchphrase can be relied upon to be said frequently throughout the run of a show. Viewers grow to anticipate them and studio audiences and laugh tracks explode when the catchphrase is said. It's a singular line that can propel an actor to stardom. Ironically, while tons of sitcoms are stocked with incredible writer's room, sometimes the biggest catchphrases come in the simplest form of dialogue. At the end of the day, a good catchphrase is only as good as the character who says it.

10 "Bazinga!"

Sheldon Cooper, 'The Big Bang Theory '

Image via CBS

The Big Bang Theory was a monster hit for CBS, lasting 12 seasons and finishing among the top 2 in the ratings six times. On the show, the lives of four socially awkward, geeky guys are changed when an attractive, outgoing girl (Kaley Cuoco) joins their group. Jim Parsons nabbed four Emmies for his role as Sheldon Cooper, a brilliant physicist with an IQ of 187. Sheldon was not big on social skills, and despite his intelligence, he could be quite childish.

Sheldon's big catchphrase "Bazinga!" was used to punctuate his sarcastic comments, jokes and personal victories. Audiences seemed to love it, and for a while, The Big Bang Theory writers gave them what they wanted. Sheldon once hid in a ball pit and popped up 10 different times to say "Bazinga!". First used in Season 2, producers eventually began to feel that the "Bazinga's!" were having a negative effect on opinions of the show. While the line no doubt contributed to the popularity of the show, and appeared on lots of t-shirts, it stopped being used for the most part around the series' halfway point. However, when the spinoff Young Sheldon debuted in 2017, the line returned to the airwaves.

9 ''How You Doin'?''

Joey Tribbiani, 'Friends'

Image via NBC

Friends was one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. Not only was the Must-See TV staple a ratings' juggernaut, but it was also critically well received. Centering on the personal and professional lives of six friends in Manhattan, Friends put together one of TV's Hall of Fame ensemble casts. While Jennifer Aniston became the biggest star of the group, it was Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, whose character had the most longevity and the show's most famous recurring line.

LeBlanc was a somewhat familiar face to sitcom fans, due to past appearances on Married... With Children and two of its obscure spinoffs, Top of the Heap and Vinny & Bobby. But it was the role of a struggling actor, Joey Tribbiani in Friends, that was his true break out. LeBlanc's charm, along with a New York accent and a head tilt, elevated the greeting of "How you doin'?" into an iconic pick up line. Although Joey didn't say it until Season 4, "How you doin'?" fast became his trademark. LeBlanc rode the catchphrase into three Emmy nominations and his own spinoff, Joey, which lasted 46 episodes that go mostly unremembered. Friends ripped a hole in pop culture and remains beloved to this very day.

8 "Thank You Very Much"

Latka Gravas, 'Taxi'

Image via ABC

Andy Kaufman initially didn't want the role of Latka Gravas, the mechanic on Taxi. He didn't like sitcoms but eventually agreed to do the show, understanding that it would be good for his career. Latka was based on Kaufman's Foreign Man character, one of the highlights of his stage act. He had already appeared on TV as Foreign Man, performing stand up on The Tonight Show and doing his legendary Mighty Mouse routine on the premiere episode of Saturday Night Live. In Taxi, Kaufman endeared himself to audiences as the lovable and naive Latka, creating a made-up language that he used when not speaking his unique brand of broken English.

Latka came from an undisclosed country and his accent and innocent facial expressions took his dialogue to the next level. He would often respond to someone with a polite "Thank you very much" and get a big laugh every time. Latka's interactions with his angry, sleazy boss Louie De Palma (Danny DeVito). Kaufman used Taxi as a showcase for his brilliant talent, giving Latka multiple personalities, including the womanizing Vic Ferrari and even that of fellow cabbie Alex Reiger (Judd Hirsch). But it was the sweetness that Kaufman displayed as Latka that sitcom fans will always remember.

Taxi Release Date September 12, 1978 Cast Judd Hirsch , Jeff Conaway , Danny DeVito , Marilu Henner , Tony Danza , Andy Kaufman , Christopher Lloyd , J. Alan Thomas Main Genre Comedy Seasons 5

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT +

7 "Did I Do That?"

Steve Urkel, 'Family Matters'

Image via ABC

Family Matters, was a major part of ABC's TGIF lineup. The character of Harriette Winslow (Jo Marie Payton) originally appeared on the ABC sitcom Perfect Strangers. Her family, including husband Carl (Reginald Veljohsnon) and their children were supposed to be the primary focus of the spinoff. However, the main cog in the show's success was nerdy neighbor, Steve Urkel (Jaleel White). Urkel was supposed to be a minor character, and didn't appear until the twelfth episode of the series, "Laura's First Date". While the date didn't go well, audiences responded to Urkel, and he became a regular cast member by Season 2.

Urkel was annoying and accident-prone with a particular knack for causing chaos, which led to his catchphrase "Did I do that?" He said it when he ruined the prom. He said it when he burned down a diner. He said it when he disrupted countless other situations. The line helped the character skyrocket in popularity, which inevitably led to backlash from others in the cast. Urkel became a merchandise machine, spawning a "Do The Urkel" board game, Urkle-O's cereal and a talking doll, that, of course, repeated his famous catchphrase.

Family Matters Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date September 22, 1989 Cast Reginald VelJohnson , Darius McCrary , Jaleel White Main Genre Sitcom Seasons 9 Creator William Bickley, Michael Warren Number of Episodes 215 Expand

6 "Nanu Nanu"

Mork, 'Mork & Mindy'

Image via ABC

Robin Williams exploded into public consciousness as a guest star on Happy Days, showing up as alien Mork from the planet Ork in the dream of Richie Cunningham (Ron Howard). The planned one off appearance based on creator Gary Marshall's son's love for Star Wars, soon launched its own sitcom, Mork & Mindy. In the series, Mork comes to earth on a mission to study its people and life in general. He lived in modern day Colorado with a young woman named Mindy (Pam Dawber). They started as friends and ended up married in true sitcom trope fashion.

Mork spoke English but also in his native language of Orkan. "Nanu Nanu was an Orkan greeting, usually accompanied by a Spock-like hand gesture. America had never seen a talent quite like Williams and Mork & Mindy became a huge hit before a surprisingly quick ratings decline. Still, for a while in the 70's, people said "Nanu Nanu" to each other and the phrase appeared on t-shirts, along with Mork's image. Williams is remembered for so much more, but Mork remains an important part of his legacy.

Mork & Mindy Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date September 14, 1978 Cast Robin Williams , Pam Dawber , Jay Thomas , Shelley Fabares , Tom Poston Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4

5 "Baby You're The Greatest"

Ralph Kramden, 'The Honeymooners'

Image Via CBS

There is little doubt that The Honeymooners was one of the first sitcoms on television to become a major hit. Along with I Love Lucy, it's arguably the most beloved sitcom of the '50s. Based off sketches from the earlier Jackie Gleason Show and Calvacade of Stars, The Honeymooners is centered around bus driver Ralph Kramden (Jackie Gleason), his wife Alice (Audrey Meadows), and their best friends, the Norton's - Ed (Art Carney) and Trixie (Joyce Randolph). Many episodes revolved around a money-making scheme, as Ralph was always chasing success.

Gleason saying "Baby, you're the greatest" ended many episodes, capped by giving his TV wife a hug and a kiss.

Ralph Kramden had a short temper but a big heart. He had a few catchphrases, some of which would not fly today. As a master of empty threats. Ralph became known for holding up a fist towards his wife and saying "One of these days…POW right in the kisser!" or "Bang! Zoom!" But he was all bark and no bite. Ultimately, his love for Alice always came through. Gleason saying "Baby, you're the greatest" ended many episodes, capped by giving his TV wife a hug and a kiss. Surprisingly, the legendary series only produced 39 episodes. There were a few attempts at reviving The Honeymooners characters in sketches years later, but they were not able to capture the magic of what's known as "the classic 39".

Buy On Amazon

4 "That's What She Said"

Michael Scott, 'The Office'

Image via NBC

Steve Carell was brilliant as Michael Scott, regional manager of the Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch in The Office. Michael is never as funny as he thinks he is, often offending people with his comments. The clueless boss's penchant for being casually racist and sexist, despite having seemingly good intentions, made the Dunder Mifflin conference room an incredibly uncomfortable place to be. Michael's jaw-dropping behavior in classic episodes like "Diversity Day", "Gay Witch Hunt" and "The Convict" made viewers cringe... and laugh. Never one to miss the opportunity for a bad and/or ill-timed joke, one of Michael's lamest regular quips turned into repeated comic gold.

There was nothing Michael loved more than an opportunity to add "That's what she said" to one of his own comments or in response to someone else. He claims to use the line to help lighten tension, but it's consistently inappropriate. Michael replied with "That's what she said" to comments such as: "Why'd you get it so big?", "It squeaks when you bang it" and "Up comes the toolbar." Others would occasionally use the line, which would usually annoy Michael. Perhaps the best thing about this catchphrase and its connection with the audience is that sometimes it was even funny without being said. Sometimes, after a painfully obvious set up, Carrell would just turn to the camera and give a knowing look. The Office was never the same after Carell left in Season 7.

3 "What You Talkin' 'Bout?"

Arnold Jackson, 'Diff'rent Strokes'

Image via NBC

Different Strokes centered on Park Avenue millionaire, Phillip Drummond (Conard Bain), who becomes the caretaker for two young boys from Harlem, Arnold (Gary Coleman) and his brother Willis (Todd Bridges). Bain was a veteran of Norman Lear's Maude and the 10-year-old Coleman had previously appeared in a few commercials in addition to guest spots on Good Times and The Jeffersons. The two had great chemistry and Diff'rent Strokes. The adorable Coleman quickly became a break-out star with his impeccable comic timing.

The Hall Of Fame catchphrase was a happy accident. In the Diff'rent Strokes pilot, the line written was "What are you talking about, Willis?" - but Coleman delivered it as "What you talkin 'bout, Willis?" The audience loved it and, moving forward, exploded every time he said it... which was practically every episode. While it was usually Willis, nobody was safe from being asked what they were talking about - whether it was Mr. Drummond, sister Kimberly (Dana Plato) or even guest stars like First Lady, Nancy Reagan. Sadly, Coleman was never able to escape the role of Arnold or the catchphrase, and became bitter about it. Nevertheless, before his passing in 2010, he would go on to utter his classic line in other sitcoms and TV appearances for years to come, including on The Simpsons and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Diff'rent Strokes Release Date November 3, 1978 Cast Conrad Bain , Gary Coleman , Todd Bridges , Dana Plato , Mary Jo Catlett , Charlotte Rae , Danny Cooksey , Shavar Ross Main Genre Comedy Seasons 8

BUY ON AMAZON

2 "Ayyy"

The Fonz, 'Happy Days'

Image via ABC

When Happy Days began in 1974, Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli (Henry Winkler) was a secondary character and wore a Members Only jacket. But it wasn't long before he put on the leather jacket and moved-in above the Cunninghams' garage and into pop culture history. Fonzie was the coolest guy in Milwaukee and seemingly the universe. He got all the girls, drove a motorcycle and could use his fist to change the lighting in a room and control the music on the jukebox. Happy Days became a massive hit, reaching Number 1 in the ratings during the 1976-1977 season.

Happy Days took a few attempts at making successful catchphrases. The studio audience seemed to like it when various characters told each other to "Sit on it" but didn't really get too excited about Chachi (Scott Baio) saying "Wah,wah,wah!" However, the live studio audience would go bananas when The Fonz would say "Ayyy." Often accompanied by his signature thumbs up, "Ayyy"conveyed that Fonzie thought something was cool, had his approval or that he was feeling really good. Winkler became hugely popular, as Fonzie appeared on lunch boxes, board games, t-shirts and had his own doll. In addition to having a legendary catchphrase, Fonzie's iconic leather jacket hangs in the Smithsonian and there's a statue of him doing the thumbs up in downtown MIlwaukee. As far as cultural impact, it's hard to get bigger than that.

Happy Days Release Date January 15, 1974 Cast Henry Winkler , Marion Ross , Tom Bosley , Anson Williams , Don Most , Scott Baio , Ted McGinley Seasons 11 Creator Gary Marshall Number of Episodes 255

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+

1 "D'oh!"

Homer Simpson, 'The Simpsons'

Image via Fox

At 35 seasons and counting, The Simpsons is one of the longest running shows in TV history. The Fox animated classic, began as a series of shorts on The Tracy Ullman Show, and initially focused mostly on the mischievous 10-year-old, Bart Simpson (voiced by Nancy Cartwright). Bart's trademark lines "Eat my shorts" and "Ay Caramba!" are legendary in their own right. In both the shorts and the first prime time season of the show, Bart's dad, Homer (voiced by Dan Castellaneta), was mostly short-tempered and angry. As time went on, the focus began to shift towards Homer, who changed into a lazy, impulsive, comically stupid character. And no doubt, The Simpsons became funnier in the process.

Homer's classic line "D'oh!", has literally been said hundreds of times over the shows 768 episodes, with no signs of slowing down. "D'oh!" expresses Homer's frustration at the situation or sometimes just at life in general... or Flanders. "D'oh!" has been heard on movie screens, in video games and from the mouths of talking dolls. The phrase is plastered on t-shirts, mugs and everything in between. And best of all, pretty much anyone who has ever seen The Simpsons has yelled "Doh!" at least once in their life.

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Sitcom Siblings, Ranked