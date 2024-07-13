Audiences tend to love familiar sitcoms because they can be viewed as a good suspension of disbelief. There’s nothing better than watching a fun bit of comedy that doesn’t remind viewers of anything in reality, and allows them to completely escape into a fantasy world. While many great drama shows have succeeded because of their realism, sitcoms tend to be much more superficial in their overarching narratives.

That being said, there’s a point where sitcoms become completely unreasonable due to financial realities. Although it's important for most sitcoms to keep their characters in positions of good economic standing in order to ensure that the story doesn’t face any major hurdles, it does stretch the audience’s patience when there seems to be no recognition of the ways in which the economy actually works. Here are the ten most financially unrealistic sitcom characters, ranked.

10 Tom Haverford, ‘Parks and Recreation’

Played by Aziz Ansari

Parks and Recreation may have started off as an attempted spinoff of The Office, but the beloved NBC sitcom eventually proved to be a relatively clever satire of the chaotic things that happen in a city government office. No character on Parks and Recreation was quite as charming as Tom Haverford, as Aziz Ansari got his breakout role on the series. However, Tom seems to be able to afford a luxurious lifestyle, despite almost never showing up to work and doing his job.

Tom’s lifestyle becomes even more unrealistic due to the constant schemes and parties he attempts to stage, often with the help of his best friend John Ralphio (Ben Schwartz). He may be one of Parks and Recreation's most likable characters, but there’s no way that Tom’s lifestyle would work if the show attempted to be any more realistic.

9 Penny Hofstader, ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Played by Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory was unique among television sitcoms because it turned the “geek” characters, who were often used as comic background players, and turned them into the central protagonists. While Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), and Howard (Simon Helberg) all hold down solid jobs at the university, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) works a series of working class jobs that barely provide her within a reasonable income. Penny is somehow more financially stable than Sheldon and Leonard, despite the erratic ways that she spends her money.

The Big Bang Theory later addressed Penny’s lifestyle when she gets married to Leonard, thus allowing them to benefit from each other. However, it's still somewhat unrealistic that Penny would be able to indulge herself and shake off responsibilities without having to put in the work to provide for herself. It doesn’t make the show any less entertaining, but it doesn’t necessarily make it feel authentic.

8 Rachel Green, ‘Friends’

Played by Jennifer Aniston

Friends was arguably the biggest sitcom of the 1990s, and no one benefited more from the show’s success than Jennifer Aniston. The “girl next door” quality that Rachel Green had turned her into the sitcom star of a generation, even if the parameters of her lifestyle felt completely unrealistic. Rachel somehow manages to avoid getting fired and affords an expensive lifestyle in a nice New York apartment, even though she constantly avoids any responsibilities.

To the show’s credit, Rachel’s erratic financial choices become a storyline in the later seasons. Monica (Courtney Cox) begins to express her frustration with Rachel’s decision when the subject of who pays their apartment lease becomes a major storyline. Rachel’s irresponsibility also becomes a subject of debate within her romance with Ross (David Schwimmer), who finds himself unable to connect with her erratic decision-making process.

7 Roger, ‘American Dad!’

Played by Seth MacFarlane

American Dad! quickly differentiated itself from Seth MacFarlane’s other animated comedy show, Family Guy, by including a strong element of science fiction since its pilot episode. The alien Roger, who MacFarlane also voiced, is forced to wear a number of disguises to mask his origins so that he can live with the Smith family. However, Roger consistently proves that he cannot keep track of his different personas, as some characters like “Ricky Spanish” take on lives of their own, resulting in some of the show’s best running gags.

Roger is also somehow able to run a nightclub in the Smith family’s attic, which rarely impedes Stan, Francine, Haley, and Steves’ daily lives. While American Dad! has always seemed to pride itself on being erratic with its sense of humor, the strange parameters surrounding Roger’s different personalities pushed the show into more surrealist territory.

6 Hank Kingsley, ‘The Larry Sanders Show’

Played by Jeffrey Tambor

The Larry Sanders Show was a groundbreaking sitcom, as it was one of the first comedy shows that attempted to show a realistic “behind the scenes” look at the life of a fictional talk show host (Gary Shandling). While Shandling’s real life mirrored that of the character he played, the undeniable scene stealer of the show was Jeffrey Tambor as Larry’s sidekick, Hank. However, there’s no reason that Hank would have been able to hold down his job as Larry’s co-host given the amount of headaches he causes for the production.

Between announcing his marriage live on air, attempting to hold an odd tribute to his father, and having a leaked sex tape, Hank is constantly putting himself in financially dubious situations that would put him out of work in any other profession. While it resulted in many of the show’s funniest moments, it also eroded any sense of authenticity that it may have had.

5 Erlich Bachman, ‘Silicon Valley’

Played by T.J. Miller

Silicon Valley was a hilarious series by Mike Judge that analyzed the rise of tech culture in California. While the series was praised for its authentic examination of how startups were founded, the character of Erlich Bachman (T.J. Miller) seemed inserted in the series purely for comic relief. Erlich possesses very little tech skills, yet somehow finds himself in a leadership position in the Pied Piper company, despite constantly wasting its money on unsustainable investments.

Erlich ultimately became a distraction in the series, as his strange schemes and money laundering attempts ended up wrecking havoc on the other characters’ personal lives as they attempted to stand out amidst other disruptors. Silicon Valley ended up improving as a series after Miller left the show in the later seasons, which killed off Erlich and wrote him out of the story entirely.

4 Cosmo Kramer, ‘Seinfeld’

Played by Michael Richards

Seinfeld may be Jerry Seinfeld’s semi-autobiographical window into his own life as a comedian, but there wasn’t a bigger fan favorite than his noisy neighbor, Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards). Richards tended to get significant cheers from the audience whenever he appeared on-screen, as viewers could bet that he was about to do something completely ridiculous. However, Kramer’s luck soon proved to be a miracle as he managed to avoid serious financial repercussions for his various mistakes.

Kramer always seems to be pulling off different schemes that go hilariously awry, leaving him nearly penniless and forced to ask Jerry to bail him out. Considering that Kramer actually finds himself framed for murder in one of the show’s most hilarious episodes, it's entirely unrealistic that he would be able to maintain a costly apartment in New York City in the 1990s.

Seinfeld

rent

Release Date July 5, 1989 Creator Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld Cast Jerry Seinfeld , Jason Alexander , Michael Richards , Julia Louis-Dreyfus Main Genre Comedy Seasons 9

3 Moe Syzlack, ‘The Simpsons'

Played by Hank Azaria

There may not be a bigger sad sack in The Simpsons than Moe Syzlack, the lonely owner of “Moe’s Tavern.” While he is best friends with characters like Homer, Barnie, Lenny, and Carl, Moe almost never charges his patrons for their business when serving them drinks. Moe’s Tavern is constantly put in financial hardship because no one ever wants to pay him for the services that he provides. Moe’s brief stab at fame with the “Flaming Moe’s” drink only ends up backfiring when Homer becomes the one to benefit.

Moe ultimately proves to be too ignorant to recognize when he’s being conned, as Bart constantly makes fun of him by planning prank calls that play upon how easily impressionable he is. While some of the better seasons of The Simpsons involve Moe stepping out of his shell, he ultimately finds himself in the same place that he started.

2 NoHo Hank, ‘Barry’

Played by Anthony Carrigan

Barry is a comedy series so dark that it’s almost hard to classify it as a traditional sitcom. Although the storyline involving Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) and his attempts to be taken seriously as an actor are treated with gravity, the show does insert some unexpected humor when NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) ends up taking control of the Checynyan mafia in one of the show’s most pivotal episodes. However, NoHo Hank quickly proves himself to be an incompetent leader who has no way of maintaining the mafia’s finances.

NoHo Hank ends up wasting the mafia’s resources when he stages a joint agreement with the Bolivans, who opt to spend their time playing recreational sports instead of actually working towards the goals of their criminal empire. NoHo Hank is eventually forced to go down a darker path in the show’s final season as a result of Barry’s fanaticism, but it’s unlikely that he would have been able to maintain his leadership position for very much longer either way.

Barry

rent

Release Date March 25, 2018 Creator Alec Berg, Bill Hader Cast Bill Hader , Stephen Root , Henry Winkler Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

1 Stevie Janowski, ‘Eastbound & Down’

Played by Steve Little