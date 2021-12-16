Christmas is the most joyful time of year for film and tv, especially sitcoms. Whether it’s a family getting snowed in at an airport or whether Fonzie will finally be able to spend the holidays with a family, sitcom writers have broken out the writing pens (or keyboards) to craft that feel-good holiday episode that people watching can relate to.

That is the beauty of sitcoms. When it's done right, they can produce a magical episode that will bring a dose of holiday cheer from the small screen.

13 “The Voice of Christmas”

'The Brady Bunch'

For some, Christmas is the time of year when the skies are dark, and the search for that holiday magic seems to be in vain. This is where The Brady Bunch comes in, a family that provides endless amounts of joy, even for those who may lack it.

Few shows back in the day did Christmas episodes better than The Brady Bunch, and one of their best was “The Voice of Christmas,” which finds Alice (Ann B. David) and the Brady kids trying to cure their mom, Carol (Florence Henderson), of laryngitis that puts her performance at the annual Christmas service in jeopardy. Since Alice and the Brady kids lack doctor degrees, they turn to the one person who can perform a Christmas miracle, Santa! And, sure enough, he does. Is it cheesy? Of course, it is; but that’s the true charm of this stellar Christmas episode, one that will make even the most cynical Scrooge believe in the magic of the holidays.

12 “Christmas Show”

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'

What better way to spend Christmas with the family than being tied up and robbed? Well, maybe that’s not a great way to spend the holidays with loved ones, but that was the fate that befell the Banks family in “Christmas Show,” one of the funniest holiday episodes of the early ‘90s.

The comedy here is simply top-notch from start to finish, which only gets better with the arrival of firecracker Jenifer Lewis, who steals the scene every time she’s on the screen with her hilarious zingers. Of course, after dealing with eccentric family members, and a burglary, the Banks family comes together in a Christmas miracle only the small screen can provide.

11 “Christmas Cheers”

'Cheers'

It may sound a bit depressing hanging out at a bar during Christmastime, but not if that bar is the famed Cheers bar in South Boston. It was also the setting of one of the best Christmas episodes of the ‘80s, with “Christmas Cheers,” with the entire gang coming down with the dreaded holiday blues.

While the bar gang all come together to realize the joy of the holidays, “Christmas Cheers” does a great job of showcasing the doldrums of Christmas without the sappy sentiment that other sitcoms love to play up on during the holidays. Where Cheers lacks in sentiment, however, it strongly makes up for in laughs and holiday cheeriness only ‘80s TV could provide.

10 “Classy Christmas”

'The Office'

This Christmas episode of The Office was as hilarious as it was heartbreaking. This jolly two-parter finds Michael and Holly’s relationship at a crossroads.

Holly (Amy Ryan) was ready for a commitment from Michael, but he had yet to propose to her. In response, Holly gives Michael (Steve Carell) an ultimatum: propose by the end of the year (in which the year was already almost over) or the relationship is over. “Classy Christmas” works great as it perfectly showcases how The Office intertwines absurd workplace hijinks with emotional depth and heart.

9 “I’m Scheming of a White Christmas”

'Home Improvement'

By its second season, it was increasingly clear to the folks at ABC that they had a hit on their hands with the Tim Allen-led Home Improvement. Now in bona fida hit territory, Home Improvement was ripe to have its first-holiday breakout episode, and it came in Season 2’s “I’m Scheming of a White Christmas.”

