There are certain staples that every sitcom has, such as a central group characters who are a little too close, running gags, and cold opens. Sitcom cold opens can range from anything from a goofy scene that has nothing to do with the episode, to something that can set up the whole episode. When a cold open is really fantastic, it can take on a life of its own, becoming iconic outside of the plot of the episode.

A particularly memorable and amazing cold open is from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, when Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) did a police lineup where they were looking for a man who sang "I Want It That Way." Jake had each suspect sing a line of the song, which turned into an epic harmony... until the woman revealed that Number Five killed her brother. For every great cold open, there are some weaker ones that did not land as well. These are the 10 worst sitcom cold opens, ranked.

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 13, Episode 7

Clip shows are always hard for sitcoms to pull off, because they usually end up feeling like repetitive mashups of previous scenes. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia at least did something a little more meta and introspective its clip show, but the cold open leading into it was a little too mundane. In Season 13, Episode 7, "The Gang Does a Clip Show," the cold open shows the gang dealing with their phones being too slow.

They all decide to update their phones to speed them up, but the update is set to take 30 minutes. At Mac's suggestion, they start reminiscing about the good old days, featuring an old Season 6 clip of Frank in a couch. For such an over-the-top and creative show, this felt like a bit of a letdown of a cold open, especially as a way of transitioning into a clip show. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has so many fantastic cold opens, but this one falls short.

9 Amy Ruining ‘Indiana Jones’ for Sheldon

'The Big Bang Theory' Season 7, Episode 4

The Big Bang Theory had some fun cold opens, but its worst one is simply the beginning of that episode's central plot line. Season 7, Episode 4, "The Raiders Minimization," opens just after Sheldon has shown Amy Raiders of the Lost Arc for the first time. In the cold open, Amy points out a "glaring story problem," which she says is that the outcome of the movie is not actually impacted by Indiana Jones at all.

The best cold opens are clever and a bit bizarre, and usually have very little to do with the actual plot line of the episode. This cold open is just the basis for the rest of the episode, and it is not especially funny or creative. Instead, it is mostly just sad to watch Amy ruin one of Sheldon's favorite movies for him, and Sheldon treats her like she's not at his intelligence level. It's generally a letdown of a cold open.

8 Ross Revealing That He Didn’t Get the Annulment

'Friends' Season 6, Episode 2

One of Friends' most disturbing story lines to rewatch is when Ross decides to stay married to Rachel behind her back. Season 6, Episode 2, "The One Where Ross Hugs Rachel," opens with a repeat of the previous episode's final scene. In the cold open, Ross tells Phoebe that he didn't get the annulment, and the two of them argue about this. Phoebe decides not to tell Rachel, and it's played for laughs.

This is easily Friends' most frustrating cold open. It is not particularly funny or clever, and only serves the purpose of advancing the plot. Even more frustrating, Phoebe moves past this reveal way too quickly, and is surprisingly fine with keeping this major secret from Rachel. Even worse is the oblivious Rachel, being tossed into a cab and sent off by Phoebe for this entire conversation.

7 Troy and Britta Hiding From Abed

'Community' Season 4, Episode 3

Many of the sitcoms on this list boast some of the very best cold opens, so their more disappointing cold opens are especially apparent and frustrating. Community is one of these. Season 4, Episode 3, "Conventions of Space and Time" opens with Troy and Britta hiding the fact that they're sleeping together from Abed. Since he already knows that they're dating, this doesn't make any sense, and it is just frustrating and out of character for Troy to think that Abed couldn't handle it.

The cold open also shows them watching Inspector Spacetime without Abed, and Britta sneaking out of the apartment in an elaborate scheme that is just not funny. The only slightly redeeming aspect of this cold open is that Abed, of course, has already caught onto this. He just decides to play dumb so that Britta will keep bringing doughnuts. This is just a disappointing cold open, especially in a show that contains the hilarious "notches" cold open.

6 Jay Knowing Nothing About Mitch

'Modern Family' Season 5, Episode 21

The worst cold opens can be anything from just the setup for the rest of the episode, to an especially frustrating plot line. Modern Family has an especially frustrating cold open in Season 5, Episode 21, "Sleeper." The episode opens with Jay and Mitch at the mall, shopping for Gloria. Mitch goes up to a piano that's playing itself, and jokingly pretends to play. Jay falls for it, which makes Mitch angry.

Jay easily believes that Mitch could be a piano virtuoso, and even falls for it when Mitch pretends that he used to take clarinet lessons. Jay and Mitch have always had a bit of a complicated relationship, but this cold open feels out of place so late in the show. While many of Modern Family's cold opens are very funny, this one is just sad, with Mitch clearly very hurt that Jay knows so little about him.

5 Big and Carrie Hiding Their Affair

'Sex and the City' Season 3, Episode 11

Sex and the City's most notorious story line might just be Carrie and Big's affair in Season 3. While this added a lot of drama and entertaining plot lines to the show, it was often just painful and frustrating to watch Carrie have a relationship with a married Big. An especially uncomfortable cold open occurs in the episode where they get caught, "Running with Scissors." It opens with Carrie showing up at Big's hotel room for a rendezvous.

This plot line led to some iconic moments, like Natasha discovering Carrie at her place and then falling down the stairs. The cold open for "Running with Scissors" is nothing special, and it just feels sad and like a step back for Carrie. It shows Carrie playfully announcing "Room Service" before kissing Big, and the two of them continuing to carry on this secret affair. Sometimes Carrie's bad decisions are fun to watch, but this one is not.

4 Mindy’s Fake Pen Pal

'The Mindy Project' Season 2, Episode 22

Mindy and Danny's romance was one of the very best parts of The Mindy Project. That said, Danny Castellano wasn't always the perfect love interest, and sometimes the show pushed him a little bit too far out of the realm of likability. In Season 2, Danny and Mindy had one of the best sitcom first kisses and then started up a secret relationship. Danny broke up with her soon after, though, because he was ashamed of her.

In order to win Mindy back in the Season 2 finale, Danny pushes things way too far, and what he does is actually kind of creepy. This all starts in the episode's cold open, which shows Mindy sitting on the subway with Danny and Peter, when she sees a handsome guy reading Franny and Zooey. Mindy finds a newspaper ad from the guy looking for her, and they become pen pals. It might have been a sweet You've Got Mail spoof, except for the fact that this was Danny tricking Mindy the whole time.