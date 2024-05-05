Sitcoms often live or die based on how relatable and compelling the characters are, with the dynamics between such individuals making the most beloved of sitcoms more than just humorous shows. The comedy is always super important, sure, but this type of television is also consistently good at exploring themes surrounding love and companionship, often building up and exploring relationships over numerous years/seasons.

The following couples all rank among the best and most memorable in sitcom history, some because their relationship is wholesome, sometimes because their relationship is depicted realistically, and sometimes because the relationship is hilariously disastrous and dysfunctional. Some shows even manage to do a bit of all these, and while this ranking can in no way be an extensive rundown of all the great sitcom couples throughout television history, they do count as some of the very best.

10 Jim and Pam

'The Office' (2005-2013)

Image via NBC

Going through sitcom couples without a mention of Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly from The Office would probably lead to whatever the digital/online equivalent of blood in the streets is. They are kind of the go-to example of a well-done and highly memorable sitcom couple, with nine seasons of The Office allowing their dynamic to shift over time, and grow as characters together.

There’s a good deal of “will they, won’t they” early on, and eventually, they become an official couple, later getting married and starting a family, each finding themselves very different people by the series finale, compared to the pilot. Sure, they might not be as interesting once they genuinely get together, and, on his own, Jim certainly has his detractors, but it’s a long-term sitcom relationship generally done right, and stands as one of the most memorable in recent memory for good reason.

Watch on Peacock

9 Adam and Hannah

'Girls' (2012-2017)

Image via HBO

Across six provocative and uncomfortably funny seasons, Girls provided a brutally honest look at the hardships of working and dating as a young adult in the 21st century. The main characters were indeed the four titular girls, but all were shown to go through various relationships as the show went along. Even with the focus on love and loss, the show’s tone ensured things were hardly “romantic,” though, at least in the traditional sense.

The early seasons of Girls were partly defined by the relationship between protagonist Hannah (played by series creator Lena Dunham) and Adam (played by a soon-to-be-famous Adam Driver). It was never a relationship that was meant to last, but the chemistry between the two was compelling and the energy on screen felt real; both the ups and downs felt genuine, and almost like eavesdropping/spying on an actual dating couple.

Girls Release Date April 15, 2012 Cast Lena Dunham , Jemima Kirke , Adam Driver Main Genre Comedy Seasons 6

Watch on Max

8 Lilly and Marshall

'How I Met Your Mother' (2005-2014)

Image via CBS

How I Met Your Mother may not have ended as well as it began, and it could also be one show that might not be as fun as it used to be… but while it was on air, it was an undeniably popular and definitive romance-focused sitcom. It was baked into the premise and title of the show, after all, following a father telling his children an extended story about how he – you guessed it – met their mother.

A sitcom relationship isn’t always good or memorable based on how long it is, but it is applicable when it comes to How I Met Your Mother, with supporting characters Lilly and Marshall having the best and strongest relationship in the show. There are brief rough patches, as one would expect, but the two generally work well together and have convincing chemistry, making their scenes together often feel like highlights within the show.

Watch on Hulu

7 Basil and Sybil

'Fawlty Towers' (1975-1979)

Image via BBC Two

At the other end of the spectrum to How I Met Your Mother’s Lilly and Marshall comes Basil and Sybil from the classic – yet short-lived – sitcom Fawlty Towers. Co-written by and starring John Cleese of Monty Python fame, the show revolves around an incredibly dysfunctional hotel run by a dysfunctional couple, everything always coming apart at the seams… but in a funny way, seeing as the characters bring chaos upon themselves.

Like the main characters in Seinfeld and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the couple at the center of Fawlty Towers are very much people you wouldn’t want to be, nor act like in real life. However, unlike those shows (where characters cycle through relationships, if they even have dating success at all), Basil and Sybil are together throughout Fawlty Towers, with their terrible and hostile marriage explored in-depth, and with frequent hilarity.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Buy on Amazon

6 Amy and Jake

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2013-2021)

Image via NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine tended to be happy with being a goofy crime/cop show for the most part, generally placing a much greater emphasis on being a sitcom than most shows about police officers tend to be. And, like any TV show that could broadly be described as a workplace sitcom, it lived and died by its characters and their generally comedic and high-energy interactions.

Yet at its core, Brooklyn Nine-Nine also had a decent (and surprising) amount of heart, perhaps best emphasized by the relationship that’s shown to grow across the series between Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago. They’re vastly different people, in many ways, but their bond shows that the cliché regarding opposites attracting can sometimes be believable, and they make for the best and most prominent couple in the show overall.

Watch on Peacock

5 Andy and April

'Parks and Recreation' (2009-2015)

Image via NBC

Though Parks and Recreation had some growing pains, by the end of season 2, it had built up a cast of very strong series regulars, and most of them stuck around until the show’s end (or close to it). It was a sitcom about small-town politics that had a surprising number of strong relationships throughout its duration, with a (very) honorable mention going to Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt, of course.

But of all the couples in Parks and Recreation, none were as much fun or as strangely believable as Andy Dwyer and April Ludgate, played by Chris Pratt and Aubrey Plaza respectively. It’s another quintessential "opposites attract" type of couple, with Andy being hyperactive and excitable and April being (at first) sullen and sarcastic. Seeing the commonalities between the two develop – and the way they accept and learn to love the other’s differences/quirks – always proves endearing.

Watch on Peacock

4 Lucy and Ricky

'I Love Lucy' (1951-1957)

Image via CBS Television Distribution

It’s a severe understatement to call I Love Lucy a historically important and groundbreaking sitcom, because it defined what the sitcom as a genre/format would be going forward. Its premise is also classically sitcom and grounded in nature, with it following the titular Lucy as she tries to achieve fame, all the while balancing the relationships in her life with work and looking after a family.

Given its status as a quintessential piece of sitcom history, it follows that the couple at the center of I Love Lucy – Lucy and Ricky Ricardo – also stand as one of the most important and memorable of all time. A great deal of the show’s comedy and heart revolves around the pair, and further, the characters’ actors – Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz – were famously married in real life while the show was on the air.

I Love Lucy Release Date October 15, 1951 Cast Lucille Ball , Desi Arnaz , William Frawley Seasons 6 Main Genre Comedy

Watch on Paramount+

3 Chidi and Eleanor

'The Good Place' (2016-2020)

Image via NBC

A remarkably creative sitcom that could be romantic, funny, and heavily existential all at once, The Good Place starts as one kind of show and morphs into a very different one altogether by the end of its first season. It never stops being about a group of people navigating the afterlife and bonding through the whole wild experience, but circumstances shift and plot twists are surprisingly common, making it feel more intricately plotted than many other sitcoms out there.

With the idea of eternal love in the afterlife being explored by the season’s end, it checks out that some of the core relationships in The Good Place are exceedingly strong, even transcendently so. And the romance that blossoms over the series between Chidi and Eleanor is the strongest, especially by the time The Good Place reaches its moving and very impactful series finale.

Watch on Netflix

2 Carla and Turk

'Scrubs' (2001-2010)

Image via NBC

Scrubs is one of the most enjoyable sitcoms of the 2000s, taking a sometimes funny, sometimes surreal, and sometimes heartbreaking look at the lives of a group of interns starting out work at a hospital. Given the show ran for nearly a decade, they grow as people and better themselves as doctors as things go on, staying the same in some ways while maturing in other very noticeable ways by the series’ end.

The off-and-on but ultimately strong relationship between lead character J.D. and Elliot is worth mentioning, but it’s J.D.’s best friend, Turk, who ultimately has the stronger and more memorable relationship, with Carla, a nurse at the hospital. The two are together throughout most of the show, and even though Turk might have an even stronger bromance with J.D. than he does a romance with Carla, the two are ultimately devoted to each other through thick and thin, and their relationship is an undoubtedly sweet one.

Watch on Hulu

1 Homer and Marge

'The Simpsons' (1989-)

Image via Fox

An animated sitcom defined by its enduring quality despite many rough patches, The Simpsons has long seemed unstoppable, and similarly mighty is the marriage at its center: the one between Homer and Marge Simpson. Sure, time seems to progress in a very non-traditional way in the world of The Simpsons, but the show has also been on air for 35 years, as of 2024, and Homer and Marge remain together.

The Simpsons can get emotional at times, and many of these instances – especially early on – revolve around hardships in this marriage. Both characters have their flaws (admittedly, Homer has many more than the shockingly patient Marge), but the love they have for each other feels genuine and simply meant to be. They deserve to be considered the best sitcom couple of all time, seeing how eternal their love seems to be, and for the fact that they’ve been together for as long as The Simpsons has been on air… which, again, has felt like something of an eternity.

Watch on Disney+

NEXT: The Most Underrated TV Shows of the 1990s, Ranked