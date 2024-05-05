Sitcoms are the ultimate comfort food, and a beloved indulgence among fans who love to watch and rewatch their favorite shows. The best sitcoms are funny and heartfelt, with unique and endearing characters for whom the viewers can really root. When sitcoms have the chance to go on for many seasons, the characters can go on to develop great story arcs, as well as strong relationships with other characters on the show. These relationships can often be romantic as well.

Many of the more memorable sitcom couples include Sam and Diane from Cheers and Ross and Rachel from Friends. However, there are also some other fantastic sitcom couples out there who have not gotten as much attention. This is sometimes because the show is less popular, and sometimes because other pairings on the show are preferred by fans. With that in mind, let's rank the most underrated sitcom couples that deserve a lot more love.

10 Alexa Mendoza and Spencer Walker

'Alexa & Katie'

Alexa and Katie was a Netflix original sitcom about two best friends trying to get through high school as one dealt with cancer treatment. In Season 3, Alexa Mendoza (Paris Berelc) was at the hospital for a check-up when she met Spencer Walker (Gunner Burkhardt) in the gift shop. Alexa and Spencer connected instantly, and they became fast friends as she supported him through his treatment. Initially, Alexa rejected Spencer because it was too difficult for her to date someone who was going through what she had just gone through. However, they finally get together at the mini golf course at the end of season three.

Alexa and Spencer remained a solid couple throughout Season 4, and they ended up together as well. The pairing is severely underrated, due significantly to the fact that the show did not get more viewers. Additionally, Katie and Aiden are the most popular pairing on the show, particularly because the two of them did not end up together. However, Alexa and Spencer were one of the strongest couples to come out of a high school sitcom. They had a very similar sense of humor, and he fit very well into her life. Additionally, they could have serious conversations with each other, and he was willing to challenge her, which appealed to Alexa's competitive side.

9 Maggie and Ben

'Maggie'

Maggie (Rebecca Rittenhouse) and Ben (David Del Rio) met in the pilot episode of Maggie. The show was a romantic sitcom that focused on the life of Maggie, a psychic who was looking for true love. For Maggie and Ben, it was love at first sight. They instantly clicked and spent the whole night together, and it looked like they were going to last for the long-haul. Unfortunately, soon after they got together, Maggie had a psychic vision of their relationship ending badly. This led her to break up with him immediately, but she never told Ben why.

This short-lived relationship was not the end for Maggie and Ben. Soon after, Ben got back together with his on-and-off girlfriend, Jessie, and the two of them moved into the apartment complex that was owned by Maggie's parents. This led Maggie to become a part of a friendship group that included Ben and Jessie. Maggie and Ben become close friends, all while keeping their past relationship a secret from Jessie. Maggie and Ben were a great pairing, because whenever she felt isolated due to her psychic powers, he in turn was there for her every time. Sadly, Maggie was canceled after only one season, but Maggie and Ben's connection was definitely a delight to watch.

8 Gabi Diamond and Josh Kaminski

'Young & Hungry'

Gabi Diamond (star of the upcoming Young Sheldon spin-off, Emily Osment) was hired as tech millionaire Josh Kaminski's (Jonathan Sadowski) private chef in the pilot episode of Young & Hungry. From there, the comedy series followed the lives of Gabi, Josh, and Josh's other employees for 5 seasons. Josh and Gabi hooked up in the first episode, but they stayed apart when he reconnected with his girlfriend. They had a will-they-won't they romance for a while, consisting of many obstacles and romantic moments, in which they almost got together multiple times but kept getting thwarted by life circumstances and other characters.

When Josh and Gabi finally got together, their relationship continued to be hilarious and full of drama. They were a very fun pairing, and their buildup was so strong, that it was such a relief when they finally became a couple. Additionally, fans can never forget the ending of season five, Episode 10, "Young & Amnesia." At the end of the episode before, Josh got amnesia from hitting his head on some bottles, right after Gabi told him she loved him. For the whole episode, Josh could not remember who Gabi was, until he heard their song. Josh then chased Gabi down and confessed his love for her, and the moment was fantastic.

7 Dana Bryant and Rachel

'Mythic Quest'

Dana Bryant (Imani Hakim) and Rachel (Ashly Burch) were introduced as testers for the video game Mythic Quest in Mythic Quest. From the beginning of their first interaction, there was an obvious spark between the two of them. Dana and Rachel got along very well, and they both loved the game. From there, Rachel's crush on Dana grew, although she was worried about acting on it and risking their friendship. The two finally get together at the beginning of season 2, when Dana interrupts Rachel's romantic confession with a kiss in the parking garage.

Rachel and Dana remained a solid couple throughout Mythic Quest's second and third seasons, even after the two of them stopped working at Mythic Quest and Rachel went back to school. Even as the show hinted at upcoming trouble for their relationship in the Season 3 finale, Rachel and Dana have continued to be a strong couple. They get along very well and are really supportive of one another. Dana stood by Rachel even when Rachel was worried that she was selling out in her new job, and Rachel supported Dana's ambitions with game development.

6 Dylan Witter and Evie Douglas

'Lovesick'

Lovesick followed Dylan Witter (Johnny Flynn) as he had to reach out to all of his exes upon testing positive for Clamydia. From there, Dylan revisited all of his past relationships and hookups, trying to make sense of his past feelings and his own serial monogamy. Many years before, Dylan had hooked up with Evie Douglas (Antonia Thomas) when they first met. Although he had strong feelings for her, she was not interested in a relationship. They ended up becoming close friends instead. Their chemistry while trying to pretend they were just friends was really something throughout all three of Lovesick's seasons.

The buildup to Dylan and Evie's relationship was really wonderful and full of angst. Dylan pined away for Evie while she was engaged, but by the time she called off her wedding to be with him, he had already moved on. When they finally got together at the end of season three, it was truly worth the wait. They are a severely underrated couple, largely due to the fact that Lovesick is an underrated show. Dylan and Evie were an amazing sitcom will-they-won't-they that turned into a beautiful sitcom couple.

5 Amy Sosa and Jonah Simms

'Superstore'

Jonah Simms (Ben Feldman) fell in love with Amy Sosa (America Ferrera) the moment that they met in the pilot episode of Superstore. On just the first night that they met, Jonah covered the ceiling with glow-in-the-dark stars just for Amy. She was married from the beginning of the time that they knew each other, and then by the time that she was ready to be with him, he was in a new relationship. The buildup of their slow-burn led to some amazing moments, such as when Jonah found out in front of everyone that Amy used to have feelings for him, and he was completely mesmerized and shocked.

Additionally, they were a really strong couple once they got together. Jonah loved Amy's kids as if they were his own, and they both had each other's backs whenever there was an issue at the store or among the employees. Jonah, who had never been able to bring himself to stick with a job for very long, stayed at Cloud 9 for six years just because of Amy. They were a severely underrated couple, and Superstore continues to be an underrated show.

4 Jason Mendoza and Janet

'The Good Place'

Jason Mendoza (Manny Jacinto) first met Janet when he died and went to the fake Good Place in The Good Place. It was not until after she got rebooted, though, that the spark began to grow between the two of them. Their love story was very sweet and simple in the beginning; they both liked one another because they were kind to each other. Almost immediately, Jason proposed to Janet, and they had one of the best and most ridiculous sitcom weddings ever, complete with Jason himself DJ'ing and reading her an original poem: "Janet, my digital queen. Janet, we can dare to dream. Send nude pics of your heart to me. Jacksonville Jaguars rule!"

Jason and Janet were split apart after they both each got rebooted hundreds of times. They kept falling in love with each other again, in spite of it all. Janet's feelings for Jason nearly destroyed the neighborhood when he dated Tahani. Additionally, after Jason died a second time and learned of Janet's feelings for him in her void, he wasted very little time in confessing his feelings and getting back together with her. They were truly one of the most underrated sitcom couples, and still are to this day.

3 Danny Wheeler and Riley Perrin

'Baby Daddy'

Danny Wheeler (Derek Theler) and Riley Perrin (Chelsea Kane) were very close childhood friends, and they stayed in each other's lives going into adulthood, on Baby Daddy. Danny was in love with Riley the whole time, although she was interested in his brother, Ben. After Ben and Riley dated and then broke up as adults, Riley gradually started to have feelings for Danny. This led to a bit of a will-they-won't they romance, as they both almost got together, then hurt each other and stayed apart, multiple times.

In true sitcom style, Danny and Riley finally get together, by upstaging his mother's wedding at the altar. They went on to be a very strong and funny couple. He absolutely adored her and treated her like she hung the moon, and they even had a baby together towards the end of the show. Danny and Riley are seriously underrated, as many of the great couples from some of the lesser-watched Freeform and ABC sitcoms were. However, they were one of the best unexpected slow-burn sitcom couples.

2 Nadja of Antipaxos and Laszlo Cravensworth

'What We Do In the Shadows'

Nadja of Antipaxos (Natasia Demetriou) and Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry) have been in an open marriage since before the pilot episode of What We Do in the Shadows. As fans have been rooting for the will-they-won't-they pairing of Nandor and Guillermo, Nadja and Laszlo have steadily remained a loving and hilarious couple in the background. They have never gotten bored with each other, even after hundreds of years of marriage. They have a lot of fun together, from playfully fighting to creating music and performing it as a duo.

One of their most romantic moments came in the Season 4 finale when Nadja was frustrated that Laszlo did not want to move to London with her. He then revealed that the club he had been at refused to accept his marriage to her, and that he had been willing to give up everything because of how much he loved her. Even as What We Do In the Shadows nears its sixth and final season, Laszlo and Nadja continue to be a great couple, and they are very in sync from their jokes to their silly "Blood sprinklers" dance.

