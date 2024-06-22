Interesting and funny group character dynamics are a sitcom staple. Whether it be a hangout comedy or a workplace comedy, the best sitcoms have a central group that works well together in a way that is funny and often well-loved by fans. Within these dynamics, there will usually be tight one on one pairings, like romantic couples or best friends. A great sitcom trope is when two characters within a group that do not usually interact one-on-one, suddenly get paired up together.

There is typically at least one pairing like this per sitcom, that maybe interacts within the group, but rarely has time together one-on-one. Another version of this is when two characters who seem to be very unlikely as a pairing become a duo within the larger group. Some shows have utilized and put these pairings together, for great results, whether it be for an episode, a season, or long-term. These are the best 10 most unlikely sitcom duos that actually really worked.

10 Marshall and Robin

'How I Met Your Mother' (2005)

The central friend group in How I Met Your Mother was so close, that they all spent most of their waking moments together in their booth at MacLaren's. Among this group, there were many duos that regularly got paired up, from romances to best friend pairs. That being said, Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel) and Robin Scherbatsky (Colby Smulders) spent such little time together as just the two of them, that it was the plot point of multiple episodes.

As the show experimented with pairing up Marshall and Robin later on, the result was absolutely hilarious. Robin and Marshall had a lot in common, both being from cold climates and having a love of sports. That being said, they just did not click with each other as much as they did with their other friends, which was hilariously explored in Season 6, Episode 11, "The Mermaid Theory," and Season 9, Episode 9, "Platonish." They were a funny duo when paired up, and their awkwardness with one another was hilarious.

9 Poppy and Dana

'Mythic Quest' (2020)

Mythic Quest took a big risk in Season 3 by shaking up many of the character pairings and having unlikely characters spend time together, to varying results. One of the biggest successes of that shakeup was Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) and Dana Bryant (Imani Hakim). Although they had both been working at Mythic Quest together for years, Poppy and Dana had not spent much time together before Season 3, with Poppy usually paired up with Ian, and Dana usually pairing up with Rachel.

In Season 3, while working together at Grimpop, Poppy and Dana started spending a lot of time together. The two realized just how strikingly different they were from each other, and because of this, they ended up working really well together and pushing each other to be better. They were really funny together, with Dana pushing back at Poppy, and Poppy slowly growing to respect her.

8 Mateo and Marcus

'Superstore' (2015)

Superstore was truly the most accurate and realistic workplace comedy, always making a point to remind viewers that the majority of the characters were coworkers, rather than a family. Mateo Liwanag (Nico Santos) and Marcus White (Jon Barinholtz) did not interact more than necessary for the first few seasons of the show, with Mateo usually being annoyed with Marcus. However, in Season 4, they developed a particular bond over shared secrets.

One of the best throwaway details on the show was when Mateo and Marcus became roommates later on in the show. Although they were not friends, they were a very funny pairing, and the idea of them as roommates was hilarious. Marcus seemed to push his way into Mateo's family, developing a familial relationship with his aunt, and even learning Tagalog due to Mateo.

7 Jeff and Shirley

'Community' (2009)

Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) and Shirley Bennett (Yvette Nicole Brown) were perhaps the most underutilized pairing on Community. Every time that they had a plot line together, although there were only a handful, they were an absolutely hilarious duo. The two just really understood each other in a unique way, and they were able to exist together in a relatively judgment-free way.

Every one of their plots together was amazing, from when they first thought they had nothing in common, then discovered a shared love of gossip. Additionally, there was the time when Jeff wanted to snoop on Blade and brought Shirley along, because of their mutual understanding. There was also that hilarious reveal that they knew each other as children, and that Shirley had actually bullied Jeff.

6 Princess Carolyn and Todd

'BoJack Horseman' (2014)

BoJack Horseman was a sitcom rarity for a number of reasons, one of which being that the five main characters were not all a group, and actually very rarely interacted as a whole. They were not all friends, and were instead mostly all connected through BoJack. One of the best decisions that the show made in its later seasons was to pair up Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris) and Todd Chavez (Aaron Paul) as roommates and eventual close friends.

Although Princess Carolyn had become Todd's agent in Season 1, they typically only spent time together for an occasional silly subplot. They both became roommates in Season 4 duo to extenuating circumstances, and the result was amazing. They clicked really well as roommates, with Todd being the one to pull Princess Carolyn back with an unconventional pep talk when she needed it. There was also their hilarious roommate fight in Season 5, when Todd thought that PC had stolen his string cheese.

5 Roy and Jamie

'Ted Lasso' (2020)

Ted Lasso was known for being a feel-good show, so the antagonistic relationship between Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) in Season 1 was an especially compelling contrast to the rest of the show. Their scenes together were always strong, from their arguments in Season 1, to Roy sweetly hugging Jamie when he needed it in Season 2. However, in Season 3, Ted Lasso made the decision to pair the two up together so that Roy could give Jamie extra training.

Roy and Jamie's dynamic was easily the best part of the otherwise disappointing third season of Ted Lasso. They were a hilarious pairing, with Jamie teaching Roy how to ride a bike, and how to properly say "prima donna." It was so funny to watch them become close, with Roy being reluctant to admit it, even as Phoebe invited Jamie to the Uncle's Day celebration as Roy's "best friend."

4 Melissa and Jacob

'Abbott Elementary' (2021)

Abbott Elementary is one of the best sitcoms on television right now, particularly because it is always mixing up the show in new and hilarious ways. Some of the more established and beloved pairings on the show are Janine and Gregory, Barbara and Melissa, and Janine and Jacob. The show added in an amazing new dynamic in Season 3, when Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) and Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti) accidentally chose each other as roommates in Season 3, Episode 7, "Librarian."

The show easily could have had Melissa and Jacob hate living together, but instead, they found out that they had a lot in common, and actually became good friends. The result was hilarious, especially when it led to an initial secret friendship between the two of them. This shift in dynamic was so much fun in Season 3, as the two of them became a great comedic duo.

3 Laszlo and Guillermo

'What We Do in the Shadows' (2019)

For the first four seasons of What We Do in the Shadows, Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry) and Guillermo de la Cruz (Harvey Guillen) were one of the least close pairings in the house. Laszlo made his dislike of Guillermo clear, and Guillermo for his part, was always more focused on Nandor. Then, in Season 5, the show turned things around when Laszlo found out that Guillermo had secretly had Derek turn him into a vampire.

As Laszlo secretly helped Guillermo figure out why he could not fully turn, the two of them became an unlikely duo. It was both funny and endearing to watch the two of them work together, as Laszlo enthusiastically experimented and observed the animals that had been altered by Guillermo's blood. The two of them were a funny and secretive duo, with Laszlo even becoming protective of Guillermo in the season 5 finale.

2 Winston and Cece

'New Girl' (2011)

One of the best developments of the later seasons of New Girl was the close friendship between Winston Bishop (Lamorne Morris) and Cece Parekh (Hannah Simone). It was so much fun to see Winston and Cece in cahoots in Season 4, when Winston was the only one who knew about Cece's feelings for Schmidt. Additionally, there was nothing like a classic Cece and Winston mess-around.

They were such a funny duo, like when Cece got real with Winston about the bird shirt, and they called each other "Babe." It was also really sweet to see Cece ask Winston to be one of her bridesmaids. The two of them were an unlikely pairing, but they ended up being one of the show's better duos, and they were very funny together.

1 Frank and Charlie

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (2005)