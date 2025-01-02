2024 has been a really incredible year for television, both on a season-wide level, and in terms of individual episodes. There have been some fantastic new shows like The Penguin and Fallout, as well as some strong seasons of returning shows like Interview with the Vampire, Bad Sisters, and Industry. These, in turn, have had some truly poignant and powerful episodes of television among them.

While the drama shows are certainly something special, the comedy shows of this year have been really great as well. In particular, 2024 has been a wonderful year for sitcoms. These sitcoms have included some of the best TV moments of the year, whether it be through classic hilarious sitcom scenarios, or through some more inventive and emotional installments. These are the 10 best sitcom episodes of 2024, ranked.

10 "Salamat You Too"

'St. Denis Medical' Season 1, Episode 4

Not even halfway through its first season, St. Denis Medical has already released some seriously funny episodes. The medical mockumentary comedy follows the nurses, doctors, and administrative staff working in the emergency department of St. Denis Medical Center. Unlike the medical dramas out there, the show focuses on the funny, weird, and more realistic aspects of working in a hospital.

The show's fourth episode, "Salamat You Too", is a funny episode that pushes the boundaries of weirdness in every storyline for great results. Supervising Nurse Alex (Allison Tolman) tries to switch things up on the floor, putting her in a rivalry with Rene (Nico Santos), the leader of the mean clique. Meanwhile, Ron (David Alan Grier) leaves an unkind and extensive note on Serena's (Kahyun Kim) car when he has an issue with how she parked, and Bruce (Josh Lawson) does what he can to remain the featured employee. It's a fun and silly episode full of classic sitcom antics.

9 "My Friend Joanne"

'Nobody Wants This' Season 1, Episode 5

Netflix's 2024 romantic comedy series, Nobody Wants This, follows the romance of a sex and dating podcaster named Joanne (Kristen Bell) and a rabbi named Noah (Adam Brody). The two face obstacles like the differences in their faith and their careers, as well as the outside opinions of their loved ones. In spite of this, they fight for their romance, and the season ends on a sweet note for the two.

The fifth episode of the series is full of funny moments, more complicated emotional scenes, and important developments for the main characters. In "My Friend Joanne," a planned weekend away for Noah and Joanne turns into her accompanying him to a work event. It's an entertaining and funny episode that shows Joanne and Noah dealing with conflict and him ultimately fighting for her at the end. There's also the beginning of the sweet friendship between Morgan (Justine Lupe) and Sasha (Timothy Simons).

8 "Episode 6"

'Dinosaur' Season 1, Episode 6

Dinosaur is a 2024 comedy series about an autistic woman named Nina (Ashley Storrie) who works as a paleontologist at a museum in Glasgow. Initially happy and content enough with her life, Nina's world is turned upside-down when her sister, Evie (Kat Ronney), gets engaged to a man whom she's only known for six weeks. Evie is also Nina's best friend and roommate, and Nina is afraid of losing her.

In spite of her concerns and anxieties, Nina works hard to support Evie as the wedding day nears. This all culminates in a beautiful yet very funny Season 1 finale. The episode sees Nina and Evie reuniting after a massive fight, only for Evie's fiancé, Ranesh (Danny Ashok), to overhear them mention that she kissed someone else at her bachelorette party. The episode shows Nina going out of her way to find Ranesh and save the day, all the while balancing the complications in her romantic connection with Lee (Lorn Macdonald) and weighing a massive career decision.

7 "Kill Your Darlings"

'How to Die Alone' Season 1, Episode 7

How to Die Alone follows Mel (Natasha Rothwell), a JFK airport employee who reconsiders all her life choices after a brief brush with death on her thirty-fifth birthday. The first season of the show sees Mel join a management program, get ready to take her first flight, and experience conflict in many of her closest relationships. Unfortunately, the flight is to the wedding of her ex-boyfriend, Alex (Jocko Simms), and as the day nears closer, Mel realizes that she still has feelings for him.

Just when Mel is planning to confess her feelings to Alex, they bump into each other at their favorite restaurant on New Year's Eve after he misses his flight to his own wedding. Up until this point, it was frustrating to watch Mel slide back into old patterns and prepare to break up a wedding. "Kill Your Darlings" shows the flipside of this, though. As Mel and Alex spend the evening together eating food, talking, singing karaoke, and walking around together, it is suddenly understandable why she is willing to risk everything for this connection. Rothwell and Simms' electric chemistry brings the entire episode together, all up to the heartbreaking ending.

6 "From Russian Hill with Love"

'A Man on the Inside' Season 1, Episode 7

Mike Schur's delightful new 2024 comedy series, A Man on the Inside, follows Charles Nieuwendyk (Ted Danson), a retired college professor who's become isolated after the death of his wife. When Charles' daughter, Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis), encourages him to get a job or a hobby, Charles answers an advertisement by a private investigator, Julie Kovalenko (Lilah Richcreek Estrada), to go undercover at Pacific View Retirement Community to find out what happened to a missing necklace.

"From Russian Hill with Love" is an incredibly emotional and touching episode that takes place on what is supposed to be Charles' last day at Pacific View when it looks like the case has hit a snag. Charles takes the day to travel around San Francisco with Calbert (Stephen McKinley Henderson), his best friend at Pacific View. They ride the ferry, go to a baseball game, visit the Golden Gate Bridge, go to the Redwood Forest, and end the day getting dinner at a restaurant that Charles and Victoria used to love. It's a truly beautiful episode that touches on grief, conversations around aging, and the importance of building connections late in life.

5 "Valley of the Dolls"

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4, Episode 7

Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building shows Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) investigating the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), all while a movie version is being made of their podcast. The season navigates between the Hollywood set of the Only Murders in the Building movie and the West Side of The Arconia, as the stakes ramp up higher for the trio than ever before.

The season's seventh episode, "Valley of the Dolls," shows the trio fleeing the Arconia after they realize that Sazz's killer has been watching them from inside their apartments. They end up taking refuge at the home of Charles' sister, Doreen (Melissa McCarthy), in Long Island. This is a truly phenomenal episode that heightens the tension and comedy of the show by putting the trio (and a rotating cast of people from their lives) together while hiding out under one roof. Some other highlights include a long-overdue heart-to-heart between Charles and Doreen, an engagement between Oliver and Loretta (Meryl Streep), and Doreen's collection of creepy dolls.

4 "Last Drink"

'Shrinking' Season 2, Episode 8

Season 2 of Shrinking has taken everything great about the show and heightened it to the next level: the close character dynamics, the exploration of grief, and Jimmy's (Jason Segel) use of unconventional methods with his patients. The jokes are funnier and more over-the-top, and each emotional moment is more of a gut punch than the last. Jimmy has had to do with a lot of resurfacing feelings due to the appearance of Louis (Brett Goldstein), the drunk driver responsible for Tia's (Lilan Bowden) death.

"Last Drink" is a truly ambitious episode with a phenomenal payoff. The first chunk of the episode is a flashback to just before Tia died, showing Jimmy, Tia, and Alice (Lukita Maxwell) as a happy family. Elsewhere, Louis is in a happy and loving relationship with his fiancée, Sarah (Meredith Hagner). The accident destroys the lives of both groups of characters, which then flashes forward to Jimmy grappling with the present knowledge that Brian (Michael Urie) and Alice have befriended Louis. Meanwhile, Paul (Harrison Ford) gives up alcohol to help with his Parkinson's symptoms, leading to a touching scene where Paul and Jimmy share Paul's last drink.

3 "Ringworm"

'Abbott Elementary' Season 4, Episode 2

Having aired two fantastic seasons in 2024, Abbott Elementary has many funny and enjoyable episodes to choose from when reflecting on this year. Season 4 has so far seen Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) go public with their relationship, and Abbott Elementary deal with having a golf course built so close to the school. It has been an especially funny season, with three delightful holiday episodes.

"Ringworm" is a laugh-out-loud funny episode that shows a shift in the school's dynamics and the teachers implementing lockdown protocols when a student gets ringworm. It is so much fun to see the characters treat the ringworm outbreak so seriously, with the teachers blocking off certain sections of the school, Ava (Janelle James) wearing a hazmat suit, and Gregory cancelling plans with Janine in fear of contracting ringworm.