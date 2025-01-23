As of 2024, sitcoms are still finding their place in the world of streaming and dwindling cable TV. Many respect the tradition of weekly releases, and some choose to incorporate laugh tracks to get their points across. It’s a careful balance that has found success, for the most part.

Other times, a joke might not land. Some of the “worst” episodes of the last year can typically fall into two categories: new releases still in their freshman year and figuring out where they belong, or long-running shows challenged by recurring storylines. Whether they were weaker episodes of an otherwise strong season or duds that would soon be canceled, these were the worst sitcom episodes of 2024, ranked.

10 “P.I. Undercover: New York”

‘What We Do In the Shadows’ - Season 6, Episode 8

Image via FX

Every episode of What We Do in the Shadows’ final season lived up to expectations; it featured hilarious one-liners and running gags, strengthened each character arc, and maintained strong worldbuilding. However, some episodes still lacked that classic “WWDITS” tone. “P.I. Undercover: New York” follows the group of vampires in two plotlines: the Vampires follow a film crew across Staten Island in a meta-commentary on mockumentaries; a dinner party where Colin Robinson shines as the star.

When done right, a dinner party creates the perfect environment for uncomfortably hilarious situations - just look at that iconic The Office episode. What We Do in the Shadows certainly succeeds at this trope; if anything, the episode should have focused more on this B-plot rather than the titular involvement in the filming of P.I. Undercover.

9 “Some New York Nonsense”

‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ - Season 1, Episode 2

Image via CBS

After a successful pilot, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage continues to separate itself from Young Sheldon, in a sense, the spinoff series has a lot to live up to. “Some New York Nonsense” reminds viewers that, after George’s tragic death, Georgie is now the man of the house. Visiting his father’s grave represents a sort of “passing the torch” as Georgie faces his responsibilities of taking care of his wife, family, and work.

“Some New York Nonsense” is not bad… or good. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is still trying to “find its own identity,” as co-creator Steve Holland told TVLine. The series has since improved by embracing new characters, format, and storylines as long as you can get through the pilot’s laugh track. The series has a 6.7 rating on IMDb and 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is promising for a first season.

8 “The Deli”

‘Abbott Elementary’ - Season 4, Episode 6

Image via Hulu

Abbott Elementary’s sixth episode of the fourth season, “The Deli,” tells a story of change and growth. Melissa, Jacob, and Barbara lead a protest against the closure of a local deli set to become a trendy smoothie spot (is this even what they want?). Meanwhile, Ava is (reluctantly) asked to give a speech to school administrators about her success as a principal.

There is no such thing as a bad episode of Abbott Elementary. That being said, “The Deli” isn’t as strong as the other entries in Season 4. Ava’s B-plot preparing to speak at a seminar is far more interesting than the teachers’ attempts at saving their local deli; in this case, character development reigned over the Abbott teachers’ usual sitcom antics.