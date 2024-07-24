Sitcoms make for good comfort shows, especially for those who like to return to familiar settings and characters. There’s a peacefulness to a good, low-stakes comedy that makes the best sitcoms easy to watch on what’s essentially a loop, and this is even more likely to happen for long-runners. But within that run of episodes, perhaps a couple here and there stick out as kind of dark, or oddly dramatic.

Such episodes might be less easy to revisit, especially for people who aren’t huge fans of uncomfortable comedy. Then there are sitcoms that revel in dark comedy, consistently being twisted, awkward, uncomfortable, or all three at once. Some of the following episodes stick out for being dark chapters in otherwise lightweight shows, and others are especially dark episodes in sitcoms that were already darkly humorous to begin with. All can be counted, for one reason or another, among the darkest sitcom episodes of all time.

10 'The Simpsons' - "Homer's Enemy" (1997)

Season 8, Episode 23

Proving that sometimes it pays to go a little darker than usual, “Homer’s Enemy” is one of the most dark comedy-heavy episodes of The Simpsons, and one of the most well-regarded episodes in the show’s decades-spanning run. The main plot revolves around a man named Frank Grimes beginning work at the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant, and becoming increasingly mad at how the lazy and seemingly talentless Homer Simpson seems to have it all.

Frank behaves like few other characters in The Simpsons, and his comments on Homer and his way of life make him feel like a true outsider who psychologically unravels, bringing about an early demise. “Homer’s Enemy” sees the show commenting on itself and its absurdities in a darkly funny way, and it deserves its status as a classic within the show’s run for having the guts to go to the places it goes.

9 'Community' - "Basic Intergluteal Numismatics" (2014)

Season 5, Episode 3

Okay, so to be perfectly honest, Community is a great sitcom that never gets particularly dark, though it comes close in some ways during “Basic Intergluteal Numismatics.” It’s one of many Community episodes that parodies a certain type of movie, here putting a spin on the sorts of dark crime/thriller/mystery/horror movies David Fincher specializes in making (think Se7en and Zodiac in particular).

Though, this being Community, it’s not murders or truly heinous crimes being committed, with the “criminal” instead being someone who drops coins down people's butts when they’re bent over. Still, there’s a moodiness and grimness to the whole thing that makes it arguably even funnier… and then the episode suddenly feels genuinely dark right at the conclusion, when the characters (and audience) learn that Pierce has died (albeit off-screen).

8 'Seinfeld' - "The Invitations"

Season 7, Episode 22

Seinfeld was one of the most critically acclaimed sitcoms of all time, having some edge to it on account of how uncomfortable it could be, even if it rarely got dark in a conventional sense. That being said, it did find a pretty morbid way to kill off a recurring character, George’s fiancée, Susan, who died in “The Invitations” while licking envelopes with toxic glue (cheap ones that George had bought).

So, George didn’t kill her directly… but the emotional reaction he has when he realizes he’s essentially free of Susan forever does take the episode into some pretty dark territory. It kind of works, in the sense that Seinfeld’s main characters do morally devolve over time, but it certainly feels like some of the blackest of black comedy the show ever indulged in.

7 'The Young Ones' - "Summer Holiday" (1984)

Season 2, Episode 6

A cult classic TV series that feels more than a little underrated, The Young Ones was consistently goofy but also kind of dark throughout its two-season run (being a British show, it wasn’t around for long). The main characters were all dysfunctional students who shared a rundown property and continually clashed with each other for all sorts of reasons, causing darkly funny pain and destruction throughout.

The final episode of the show’s run, “Summer Holiday,” certainly escalated things, though, as the leads are evicted from their property, have to deal with dead pets and parents, learn they’ve failed in their studies, and then end up driving off a cliff with their vehicle exploding, killing all four main characters. It’s somewhat funny because of how over-the-top depressing it all is, but it is also somewhat alarming in just how go-for-broke an ending it is.

6 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' - "Mac Is a Serial Killer" (2007)

Season 3, Episode 10

Like just about any episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, there’s plenty of sociopathy from the main characters and consistently crude humor in “Mac Is a Serial Killer,” albeit with an even darker spin on things than usual. The premise sees a serial killer on the loose, with the gang having their suspicions that Mac might be the one committing the murders.

It doesn’t push things as far as such an episode might if it were to appear in a show less wild and nihilistic, but it’s still a notable step up as far as darkness is concerned, by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s standards. The main characters even confront the actual serial killer by the episode’s end, finding dismembered heads in his fridge before the very last scene implies that they kill the serial killer with a chainsaw. Perhaps, though, it’s just all in a day’s work for the staff of Paddy's Pub.

5 'M*A*S*H' - "Abyssinia, Henry" (1975)

Season 3, Episode 24

The 1970 film version of M*A*S*H was mostly a crude comedy set during the Korean War, with the show of the same name branching out more and feeling a bit less full-on, in many ways. It was a network TV show, so it couldn’t be quite as crass, but it was also a show that adopted more dramatic elements as it went along, taking time out from joking to more seriously explore the hardships of war.

Plenty of M*A*S*H’s most dramatic episodes came later in the show’s run, but one of the earlier episodes – season 3’s “Abyssinia, Henry” – remains one of the more harrowing. It bids farewell to a beloved character before a final scene reveals that he didn’t make it home safely, and perished off-screen. M*A*S*H wasn’t really the same after that, with the episode driving home the cruelty of war better than just about any other.

4 'Fleabag' - "Episode #2.1​​​​​​" (2019)

Season 2, Episode 1

Fleabag was arguably at its best when it was at its heaviest, to the point where labeling it as a sitcom doesn’t feel entirely accurate. Perhaps the first of the two seasons was mostly focused on comedic moments, but season 2 went into darker territory and deepened its characters, while also featuring a grounded love story that ended up being touching and, ultimately, bittersweet.

The most emotionally intense episode of Fleabag was probably the opener for season 2, with a supremely awkward dinner at a restaurant that starts tense and just gets worse and worse the longer it goes on. It has the sort of sustained anxiety that would probably even make the Safdie Brothers (of Uncut Gems fame) squirm in their seats. But it succeeds in making an impression, and essentially telling the audience to buckle up for the season to come.

3 'BoJack Horseman' - "The View from Halfway Down" (2020)

Season 6, Episode 15

The most drama-heavy and emotional episode of BoJack Horseman might've been as early as season 3, but the darkest and most harrowing episodes tended to come within the show’s last couple of seasons. It was never an easy-going comedy, necessarily, always dealing with dark themes surrounding celebrity, aging, and addiction, but it got a little less frequently silly as it went along, not exactly feeling like a “sitcom” in the traditional sense by the end.

The penultimate episode of BoJack Horseman, “The View from Halfway Down,” demonstrates this well, following the titular character through a nightmarish near-death experience that sees him reconnecting with characters who’ve previously died. It indulges in some genuinely unsettling imagery and outdoes previous episodes of the show in terms of how brutally it confronts death and the fear of it. It’s not fun, but it is powerful.

2 'Peep Show' - "Holiday" (2007)

Season 4, Episode 5

A long-running sitcom that starred the comedy duo David Mitchell and Robert Webb, Peep Show is perhaps as dark as dark comedy gets without turning into horror. It always expertly walked the line between those two areas, remaining uncomfortably funny and daring across its nine seasons, all the while never really feeling like a breezy or lightweight sort of sitcom.

Uncomfortable situations and taboo subjects are what many Peep Show episodes are all about, and things don’t get much grimmer than the events of “Holiday.” It’s an episode that culminates with one of the main characters having to eat a dog in front of its owners, after accidentally running it over and failing to burn its remains. It’s probably a bridge too far for some, but if you’re looking for risqué cringe comedy, it doesn’t get much more nauseating than this.

1 'South Park' - "Scott Tenorman Must Die" (2001)

Season 5, Episode 4

South Park is well-regarded for several reasons, including its ability to comment on ongoing/future issues, its capacity to get episodes released very quickly, and its willingness to be controversial and boundary-pushing. There are too many darkly funny (or just flat-out dark) South Park episodes to count, but perhaps the most iconic of them all is the classic “Scott Tenorman Must Die” from season 5.

The premise of the episode involves Cartman vowing revenge against the titular Scott Tenorman after some of his money is stolen, putting a whole scheme in place that’s genuinely twisted in a way that would make most horror movie villains uncomfortable. “Scott Tenorman Must Die” sees South Park at its funniest and shows Cartman at his most twisted. It’s an episode that goes to places you wouldn’t expect, and for as horrifying as it is, the whole thing’s also quite clever and rather admirable.

